America vs Santos LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match 2023 Match

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for America vs Santos live, as well as the latest information from the Dignity Health Sports Park Stadium.
Where and how to watch America vs Santos live online

The match will be broadcasted on TUDN channel.

America vs Santos can be tuned in from the live streams on ViX+ App. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

What time is the America vs. Santos match corresponding to the friendly match for the FIFA matchday?

This is the kick-off time for the America vs Santos match on March 23, 2023 in several countries: Argentina: 22:15 hours Bolivia: 10:15 p.m. Brazil: 10:15pm Chile: 10:15pm Colombia: 8:15 p.m. Ecuador: 8:15 p.m. Spain: 04:15 hours United States: 10:15 p.m. PT and 11:15 p.m. ET Mexico: 20:15 hours Paraguay: 22:15 hours Peru: 10:15 p.m. PT and 10:15 p.m. ET Uruguay: 10:15 p.m. ET Venezuela: 10:15 p.m. ET Japan: 8:15 PM India: 8:15 PM Nigeria: 8:15 PM South Africa: 8:15 PM Australia: 10:15 PM United Kingdom ET: 10:15 PM
Santos Statements

Eduardo Fentanes gave his statements prior to this match and after the loss to León: "The reality is that it was a brave match, a match of looking for it. At the beginning we had very clear opportunities, that has been our history in the tournament, then the defensive weakness that has been costing us too much work, points, and in the middle of the circumstances, the expulsion."

"In the second half the team shows little of this sporting embarrassment, with one less try to cut back and it ends up being a negative result. It was not what we expected, but that was the intention".

"In the defensive work the deficiencies are in general. Here we all attack and defend, and we should not point out the containment in particular, it is everyone's responsibility to solve the defensive part. There is an imbalance, today, despite the result, we are in ninth place with the possibility of finishing in the top eight. We will take advantage of the FIFA date to rethink the defensive issue and try to finish with enough points. We must balance".

América's Statement

Fernando Ortíz spoke prior to the match: "As I said and I reiterate: we work and reflect what we work on the field. We don't talk before the game, no matter who the opponent is. I am happy, I am satisfied, let the fans enjoy, let them celebrate in peace, this team will always give its all. There is no greater satisfaction than winning a Clasico in the way the boys have shown. That's very nice.

"I told them to go out and enjoy the Clasico, to live it, to play it, and they did. On the field we saw an aggressive team, a protagonist, who went after the Clásico the way we had planned. I reiterate, the players are the protagonists. Today on the field we saw a tremendous team spirit. Congratulations to my players, let them enjoy the opportunity to come out of a difficult field with glory.

"I don't know if I'm the best of all, but I can rest assured that the team always goes out to win, to show the good soccer we've been playing. It doesn't always work out, but today we took an important step to continue consolidating ourselves as a team, position ourselves a little higher and continue working to grow".

"Tactically, to continue playing the way we play, everyone has seen it since we took over the institution. The important thing is what we do, not what the opponent plays. Beyond the indications that one can give to the boys, the merit is always theirs when they enter the field of play".

How are Santos coming?

Santos arrives after a disastrous defeat against Leon, four goals to one, a very heavy and alarming scoreline for the Laguna squad.

How does América arrive?

América won this match after beating Chivas in the Clásico Nacional four goals to two, a very important match in which the eagles dominated the game.

The match will be played at the Dignity Health Sports Park Stadium

The América vs Santos match will be played at Dignity Health Sports Park Stadium, located in Carson, California. The stadium has a capacity for 40,000 people. 
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the América vs. Santos live stream, corresponding to the match corresponding to the friendly match for the FIFA International Day. The match will take place at the Dignity Health Sports Park at 9:00 pm.
