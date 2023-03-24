South Korea vs Colombia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is South Korea vs Colombia Friendly Match?
Argentina: 8:00 AM
Bolivia: 7:00 AM
Brazil: 8:00 AM
Chile: 8:00 AM
Colombia: 6:00 AM on Caracol TV, Caracol Play, RCN TV and Deportes RCN En Vivo
Ecuador: 6:00 AM
USA (ET): 7:00 AM
Span: 1:00 PM
Mexico: 6:00 AM
Paraguay: 7:00 AM
Peru: 6:00 AM
Uruguay: 8:00 AM
Venezuela: 7:00 AM
Squad List - Colombia
📝 Convocatoria Selección Colombia de Mayores.— Selección Colombia (@FCFSeleccionCol) March 13, 2023
Ellos son los elegidos por Néstor Lorenzo para enfrentar a Corea del Sur y Japón el 24 y 28 de marzo.#TodosSomosColombia 🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/AT5btTIjaH
Squad List - South Korea
⚡다시, 카타르 TEAM 클린스만⚡
3월 A매치에 2연전에 참가하는 🇰🇷축구국가대표팀의 배번명단을 공개합니다!
✔하나은행 초청 축구국가대표팀 친선경기
🇰🇷v🇨🇴#콜롬비아 03.24(금) 20:00 🏟울산문수축구경기장
🇰🇷v🇺🇾#우루과이 03.28(화) 20:00 🏟서울월드컵경기장
📺TV조선, 쿠팡플레이 pic.twitter.com/RZUBFLqv60 — theKFA (@theKFA) March 23, 2023
South Korea vs Colombia history
These two teams have met six times. The statistics are in favor of South Korea, which has emerged victorious on three occasions, while Colombia has won on one occasion, leaving a balance of two draws.
Colombia
The new coaching staff has been in charge of the Colombian team for almost a year now, where it has had the opportunity to look at variations with the players who have been playing and to add some names that have left a good impression, so there is a lot of hope that there will be a turnaround after failing to qualify for last year's World Cup.
South Korea
South Korea will play its first match after its valuable participation in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The team begins a new path, now under the guidance of Jürgen Klinsmann, who wants to give it a touch of quality, taking advantage of his experience coaching the German and United States national teams, with which he already had the opportunity to be in the orbital appointment.