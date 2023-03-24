South Korea vs Colombia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
10:07 PMan hour ago

Tune in here South Korea vs Colombia Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the South Korea vs Colombia live match, as well as the latest information from the Ulsan Munsu Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
10:02 PMan hour ago

How to watch South Korea vs Colombia Live Stream on TV and Online?

The South Korea vs Colombia match will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL South Korea is your best option!

9:57 PM2 hours ago

What time is South Korea vs Colombia Friendly Match?

This is the start time of the game South Korea vs Colombia of March 24th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 8:00 AM
Bolivia: 7:00 AM
Brazil: 8:00 AM
Chile: 8:00 AM
Colombia: 6:00 AM on Caracol TV, Caracol Play, RCN TV and Deportes RCN En Vivo
Ecuador: 6:00 AM
USA (ET): 7:00 AM
Span: 1:00 PM
Mexico: 6:00 AM
Paraguay: 7:00 AM
Peru: 6:00 AM
Uruguay: 8:00 AM
Venezuela: 7:00 AM

9:52 PM2 hours ago

Squad List - Colombia

9:47 PM2 hours ago

Squad List - South Korea

9:42 PM2 hours ago

South Korea vs Colombia history

These two teams have met six times. The statistics are in favor of South Korea, which has emerged victorious on three occasions, while Colombia has won on one occasion, leaving a balance of two draws.

9:37 PM2 hours ago

Colombia

Colombia continues to prepare the way for the start of the next World Cup qualifiers. The team coached by Nestor Lorenzo will have a difficult task against a team that has been a regular participant in the orbital appointment and one of the main candidates to win in Asian territory.

The new coaching staff has been in charge of the Colombian team for almost a year now, where it has had the opportunity to look at variations with the players who have been playing and to add some names that have left a good impression, so there is a lot of hope that there will be a turnaround after failing to qualify for last year's World Cup.

9:32 PM2 hours ago

South Korea

South Korea will play its first match after its valuable participation in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The team begins a new path, now under the guidance of Jürgen Klinsmann, who wants to give it a touch of quality, taking advantage of his experience coaching the German and United States national teams, with which he already had the opportunity to be in the orbital appointment.

9:27 PM2 hours ago

The match will be played at the Ulsan Munsu Stadium

The match South Korea vs Colombia will be played in The match will be played at the Ulsan Munsu Stadium, located in the port city of Ulsan, in the province of Yeongnam, South Korea. This stadium, inaugurated in 2001, has a capacity for 44,466 spectators.
9:22 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Friendly match: South Korea vs Colombia Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo