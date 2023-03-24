Australia vs Ecuador LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match
Photo: Getty Images

Where and how to watch Australia vs Ecuador National Team?

The match Australia vs Ecuador live can be followed on TV through ESPN +

What time is the match Australia vs Ecuador in Friendly Match?

This is the start time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 05:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 03:00 hrs.
Brazil: 04:00 hrs.
Chile: 03:00 hrs.
Colombia: 03:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 03:00 hrs
Spain: 10:00 hrs.
Mexico: 03:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 04:00 hrs.
Peru: 03:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 05:00 hrs.
Watch out for this player of the Ecuadorian National Team.

Enner Valencia Enner Valencia, a 33-year-old striker currently playing in the Turkish League, although he has experience having played in Mexico and the Premier League, among other countries. He has scored 29 goals in 35 games this season with Fenerbahce. In the Qatar World Cup he scored three goals in three games and has scored 38 goals in 77 games with the Ecuador national team;
Watch out for this player of the Australian National Team.

Mitchell Duke, a 32-year-old forward for Machida of the Japan League. He has not scored this season, although he has three assists. He scored one goal at the World Cup in Qatar and has nine goals and one assist in his 25 appearances for the Australian national team.
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
How is the Ecuadorian national team coming along?

The Ecuadorian national team reached the World Cup with seven consecutive matches without losing. They won against hosts Qatar, drew against the Netherlands, but crashed out of the round of 16 after losing to Senegal in the direct duel.
How is Australia's national team coming along?

Australia qualified for the World Cup in Qatar after beating Peru in a penalty shootout. In the group stage they came in second with six points, the same as France who came in first. In the round of 16 they lost to Argentina by 2-1.
Background

Only once have Australia and Ecuador faced each other and it was in 2014 in a friendly match in which the Ecuadorian team won 3-4.
Venue: The match will be played at CommBank Stadium which was inaugurated in April 2019 and has a capacity of 30,000 spectators.

Photo: Soccer Scene
Photo: Soccer Scene
Preview of the match

Australia and Ecuador will meet in a friendly match in less than a week.
 
