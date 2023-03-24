Japan vs Uruguay LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Japan vs Uruguay as well as the latest information from the National Stadium of Japan.
How to watch Japan vs Uruguay?
If you want to watch the match Japan vs Uruguay live, it will not be possible to follow it on TV;
What time is the match Japan vs Uruguay in Friendly Match?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 06:30 hrs.
Bolivia: 04:30 hrs.
Brazil: 05:30 hrs.
Chile: 04:30 hrs.
Colombia: 04:30 hrs.
Ecuador: 04:30 hrs.
Spain: 11:30 hrs.
Mexico: 4:30 hrs.
Paraguay: 05:30 hrs.
Peru: 04:30 hrs.
Uruguay: 06:30 hrs.
France: 11:30 hrs.
Sweden: 11:30 hrs.
Watch out for this player in Uruguay
Federico Valverde who currently plays for Real Madrid is 24 years old. The midfielder has scored 12 goals this season and has shared four assists.
Watch out for this player in Japan
Daizen Maeda, a 25-year-old striker currently playing for Celtic, has eight goals and five assists this season. He has scored a total of nine goals for his national team, the last one at the World Cup in Qatar.
How does Uruguay arrive?
The Uruguayan national team arrives after a disappointing performance at the World Cup in Qatar, where they failed to advance from the group stage when they were the second favorite of the group to qualify to the round of 16. The goalless draw against South Korea and the defeat against Portugal left them out, as South Korea beat Portugal in the last matchday in injury time;
How does Japan arrive?
The Japanese national team is coming from the Qatar 2022 World Cup where it came first in the group after beating Germany and Spain. However, in the round of 16 they lost against the Croatian team. The tie was decided in the penalty shootout.
Background
A total of eight times Japan and Uruguay have met, with the Uruguayan team winning on four occasions. Twice Japan has won, while two matches have ended in a draw. The last time they met was in 2019 in the Copa América in a match that ended in a 2-2 draw.
Venue: The match will be played at the New Tokyo National Stadium, which was inaugurated in 2019 and has a capacity of 68089 spectators.
Preview of the match
Japan and Uruguay will meet in a friendly match.
Japan vs Uruguay in friendly match
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifriacute; n for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live from VAVEL.