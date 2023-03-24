Democratic Republic of Congo vs Mauritania: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch African Cup of Nations Qualifiers

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Democratic Republic of Congo vs Mauritania?
If you want to watch Democratic Republic vs Mauritania live it will not be possible to follow it on TV;
What time is the Democratic Republic of Congo vs Mauritania?
This is the time the game starts in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 AM
Bolivia: 8:00 AM
Brazil: 9:00 AM
Chile: 8:00 AM
Colombia: 7:00 AM
Ecuador: 7:00 AM
USA (ET): 9:00 AM
Spain: 14:00 PM
Mexico: 7:00 AM
Paraguay: 8:00 AM
Peru: 8:00 AM
Uruguay: 8:00 AM
Venezuela: 8:00 AM
England: 13: 00 AM
Australia : 22:00 AM
India: 17:30 AM
Watch out for this player in Mauritania
Aboubakar Kamara, a 28-year-old striker who currently plays for Aris in the Greek league. An attacker with experience in Europe as he has played in teams like Olympiacos, Fulham, Dijon and Monaco among others. He has two goals in the qualifiers for the African Cup.
Watch out for this player in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Jonathan Bolingi, a 28-year-old striker who currently plays for Buriram, a Thai team. This season he has four goals and four assists. He has scored the only goal for his national team in the qualifiers for the Africa Cup of Nations;
How does Mauritania arrive?
The Mauritania National Team reached the quarterfinals of the African Nations Championship where they lost against Senegal. They are now the leaders of Group I in the qualification for the African Cup of Nations with four points, the same as Gabon. They have also scored three goals and conceded zero.
How does the Democratic Republic of Congo arrive?
The Democratic Republic of Congo comes from playing in this 2023 African Nations Championship where they drew against Uganda and Ivory Coast, but lost against Senegal. These results meant that they did not qualify for the quarter-final round. In this qualification to the African Cup of Nations they are at the bottom of Group I with zero points after playing the first two matches;
Background
The Democratic Republic of Congo and Mauritania have already met once in history and it happened in 2014 in the African Nations Championship where the Democratic Republic of Congo won by the minimum (1-0).
Venue: The match will be played at the Stade TP Mazembe, a stadium that was inaugurated in 2011 and has a capacity of 18,500 spectators.
Preview of the match
The Democratic Republic of Congo and Mauritania meet in the third matchday of the African Cup of Nations qualifiers. Both are in Group I along with Gabon and Sudan.
