Czech Republic vs Poland: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Euro 2024 Qualifiers

Stay tuned for live coverage of Czech Republic vs Poland in the Euro 2024 Qualifiers.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Czech Republic vs. Poland live in the qualifier for Euro 2024, as well as the latest information from Sinobo Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch the Czech Republic vs Poland live in the Qualification for Euro 2023?
If you want to watch the Czech Republic vs Poland match live on TV, your option is: Sky HD in Mexico.
If you want to watch it directly via streaming: Blue To Go VE in Mexico and Star + in South America.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Referee
The central referee in charge of dispensing justice will be Anastasios Sidiropoulos, who will have the task of bringing order to the match.
What time is the Czech Republic vs Poland match in the European qualifiers?
This is the kickoff time for the Czech Republic vs Poland match on March 24, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 4:45 PM on Star +
Bolivia: 3:45 PM on Star+
Brazil: 4:45 PM on Star +
Chile: 4:45 PM on Star +
Colombia: 2:45 PM on Star +
Ecuador: 2:45 PM on Star +
USA (ET): 3:45 PM on ViX +
Spain: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 1:45 PM on Sky HD and Blue To Go VE
Paraguay: 3:45 PM on Star +
Peru: 2:45 PM on Star +
Uruguay: 4:45 PM on Star +
Venezuela: 3:45 PM on Star +
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full squad for the start of the qualifiers for Euro 2024.
Background
The record does not have a favorite to take the 3 points, they have met twice leaving a record of one match won for Poland, 0 draws and one match won for Czech Republic, tomorrow the favorite is Poland by very little difference, the same that makes the quality in the players.
How does Poland arrive?
Poland is coming from the Qatar 2022 World Cup, a competition in which they were eliminated in the Round of 16 with a score of 3-1, and will seek to qualify for the Euro 2024, a team that has raised its level with players of higher quality.
How does the Czech Republic arrive?
Czech Republic is coming off a 2-1 loss to Switzerland in the Nations League in September, their last friendly match, and will be looking to get off to a good start against Poland, a country that has just played in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Led by Robert Lewandowski, the Czech Republic will be looking to get off on the right foot in the qualifiers.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Czech Republic vs Poland match, corresponding to the Euro 2024 qualifiers. The match will take place at the Sinobo Stadium, at 13:45.