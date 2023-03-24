Ivory Coast vs Comoros: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the African Nations Championship Qualifiers

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Ivory Coast vs Comoros match live?
What time is Ivory Coast vs Comoros match for Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers?
Argentina 1 pm: No transmission
Bolivia 3 pm:No transmission
Brazil 1 pm: No transmission
Chile 12 pm: No transmission
Colombia 11 am: No transmission
Ecuador 11 am: No transmission
USA 12 pm ET: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS
Spain 8 pm: No transmission
Mexico 10 am: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Paraguay 12 pm: No transmission
Peru 11 am: No transmission
Uruguay 1 pm: No transmission
Venezuela 12 pm: No transmission
Comoros squads
Goalkeepers: Salim Ben Boina (SAS Épinal), Yannick Pandor (Lens), Ali Ahamada (Azam)
Defenders: Chaker Alhadhur (Ajaccio), Younn Zahary (Mezőkövesd-Zsóry), Ahmed Soilihi (FC Martigues), Kassim Mdahoma (Botoșani), Bendjaloud Youssouf (Châteauroux), Mohamed Youssouf (Ajaccio), Akim Djaha (FC Martigues), Karim Attoumani (Dijon FCO)
Midfielders: Mohamed Abdallah (Lausanne Ouchy), Fouad Bachirou (AC Omonia), Youssouf Mchangama (AJ Auxerre), Yacine Bourhane (Esbjerg FB), Saïd Bakari (RKC Waalwjik), Iyad Mohamed (Le Mans)
Forwards: Rafiki Saïd (Nîmes Olympique), Faïz Selemani (KV Courtrai), Ibroihim Youssouf (TS Sporting), Adel Mahamoud (Nantes), Ali Mmadi (SAS Épinal), Ahmed Mogni (Jeunesse Esch), Moussa Djoumoi (Stade Nyonnais)
Ivory Coast squads
Goalkeepers: Ayayi Charles Folly (ASEC Mimosas), Badra Ali Sangaré (Sekhukhune), Ira Tapé (Bahir Dar Kenema)
Defenders: Serge Aurier (Nottingham Forest), Eric Bailly (Olympique de Marseille), Souleyman Doumbia (Angers SCO), Ghislain Konan (Al-Nassr), Odilon Kossounou (Bayer Leverkusen), Wilfried Singo (Torino), Abakar Sylla (Club Brugge) )
Midfielders: Jean-Eudes Aholou (Strasbourg), Jean-Philippe Gbamin (Trabzonspor), Franck Kessié (Barcelona), Ibrahim Sangaré (PSV Eindhoven), Jean Michaël Ser (Hull City), Simon Adingra (Union Saint-Gilloise), Jonathan Bamba (Lille), Amad Diallo (Sunderland), Max Gradel (Sivasspor), Hamed Traorè (Bournemouth)
Forwards: Sébastien Haller (Borussia Dortmund), Christian Kouamé (Fiorentina), Jean-Philippe Krasso (Saint-Étienne)
African Nations Championship
The first edition of the tournament took place in 2009, in Ivory Coast, when DR Congo won the championship by beating Ghana in the final. In 2011, the competition had an increase in the number of participants, where it went from eight to 16 teams.
Like the Africa Cup of Nations, the tournament has a knockout stage with 54 teams. The tournament rules consist of 16 teams that qualify and play in four groups and three duels. The two best teams qualify for the next phase, where a knockout stage is held and whoever loses is out.
Six editions of the tournament have already been held, all in different countries. The first champion was DR Congo, who won in 2009 and 2016, and are the biggest winners of the competition alongside Morocco, the current two-time cup winners, in 2018 and 2020.
Besides them, Tunisia and Libya also won in 2011 and 2014, respectively. Mali and Ghana reached the final twice, but lost both times. In the last edition held in Cameroon, Tunisia defeated Mali 2-0.
The defending champions were defeated by Rwanda, Togo and Uganda in the group stage. In the quarterfinals, they won 3-1 against Zambia and then 4-0 in the semifinal against the hosts. Soufiane Rahimi, Morocco's player, was the top scorer of the competition with five goals and was also elected the best player of that tournament.
The competition was scheduled for June and July 2023, but had to be postponed to January and February 2024, with Ivory Coast as host country. In a statement, CAF opted for the change due to the heavy rainy season.
The competition will have great teams that count on players that play in the five main leagues in Europe and with squads full of stars, such as Algeria, Ivory Coast, Senegal, Ghana, Mali, Cameroon, and Morocco, which reached the semifinals of the World Cup in Qatar, eliminating powerful teams such as Belgium, Spain, and Portugal, falling only to France, runner-up in the World Cup.
The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations will be played in five cities in Ivory Coast: Abidjan, Bouaké, Yamoussoukro, Korhogo and San-Pedro.
If you want to directly stream it: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!