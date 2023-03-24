Bulgaria vs Montenegro LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EURO 2024 Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Bulgaria vs Montenegro Live Score!
How to watch Bulgaria vs Montenegro Live Stream on TV and Online?
What time is Bulgaria vs Montenegro match for EURO 2024 Qualifiers?
Argentina: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brasil: 2:00 PM on ESPN4, NOW NET e Claro, Star+
Chile: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 1:00 PM on Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2, VIX+
España: 8:00 PM
México: 11:00 AM on Sky HD and Blue To Go VE
Paraguay: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Perú: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Squad List - Montenegro
Goalkeepers: Milan Mijatović (Al Adalah), Matija Šarkić (Stoke City), Lazar Carević (Vojvodina).
Defenders: Stefan Savić (Atlético de Madrid), Žarko Tomašević (Astana), Adam Marušić (Lazio), Igor Vujacić (Partizan), Nikola Šipčić (Tenerife), Marko Vešović (Karabakh), Risto Radunović (FCSB), Andrija Vukčević (Rijeka, Croatia).
Midfielders: Vladimir Jovović (Jablonec), Marko Janković (Karabakh), Aleksnadar Šććekić (Hapoel Haifa), Sead Hakšabanović (Celtic), Aleksandar Boljević (Hapoel Tel Aviv), Marko Bakić (OFI Crete), Vukan Savićević (Giresunspor), Driton Camaj (Kišvarda), Miloš Raičković (Aktobe), Stefan Lončar (Debrecin), Vladan Bubanja (Lokomotiva Zagreb).
Forwards: Stevan Jovetić (Herta Berlin), Stefan Mugoša (Visel Kobe), Milutin Osmajić (Vizela), Uroš Đurđević (Sporting Gijón) and Nikola Krstović (DAC).
Squad List - Bulgaria
Goalkeepers: Svetoslav Vutsov (Slavia), Daniel Naumov (CSKA 1948), Ivan Dyulgerov (Cherno More Varna).
Defenders: Petko Hristov (Venezia), Plamen Galabov (Maccabi Netanya), Dimo Krastev (Fiorentina), Valentin Antov (Monza), Ivaylo Markov (Podbeskidze), Anton Nedyalkov (Ludogorets), Viktor Popov (Cherno More Varna).
Midfielders: Ioan Stoyanov (Nes Tsiona), Ivan Yordanov (Spartak Varna), Marin Petkov (Levski), Yanis Karabelov (Kishvarda), Iliya Gruev (Werder Bremen), Dominik Yankov (Ludogorets), Filip Krastev (Levski), Ilian Iliev (Apollo Limassol), Ilian Stefanov (Levski), Nikola Iliev (Inter).
Forward: Radoslav Kirilov (CSKA 1948), Georgi Rusev (CSKA 1948), Spas Delev (Ludogorets), Kiril Despodov (Ludogorets), Martin Minchev (Sparta Prague).
Bulgaria vs Montenegro history
These two teams have met six times. The statistics are even, as each team has emerged victorious on one occasion, leaving a balance of four draws.
In Euro Qualifiers
Speaking of the times they have met in Euro qualifiers, there are two encounters, when they shared Group H on the road to Euro 2010. Bulgaria has the advantage with one match won and the other drawn.
Montenegro
Montenegro will have a lot of things to put back together. This year, it hopes that the results will be better than those obtained in its last performances last year, when it lost to Bosnia and Finland. The team, now coached by Miodrag Radulović, has never qualified for a European Championship and hopes to make a positive start on the road to changing that part of history.
Bulgaria
Bulgaria will start the year with the motivation of having finished 2022 on a high note, having gone six games without defeat. The change of coach has given a new lease of life to the lions, who under Yasen Petrov will be looking to return to the European Championship after 20 years.