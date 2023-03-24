Bulgaria vs Montenegro LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EURO 2024 Qualifiers Match
Image: FSCG

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
11:00 AM31 minutes ago

Tune in here Bulgaria vs Montenegro Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Bulgaria vs Montenegro live stream, as well as the latest information from the Ludogorets Arena. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
10:55 AM36 minutes ago

How to watch Bulgaria vs Montenegro Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Bulgaria vs Montenegro live on TV, your option is: Fox Sports 2.

If you want to watch directly stream it: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App and ViX+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

10:50 AM41 minutes ago

What time is Bulgaria vs Montenegro match for EURO 2024 Qualifiers?

This is the start time of the game Bulgaria vs Montenegro of 24th March 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brasil: 2:00 PM on ESPN4, NOW NET e Claro, Star+
Chile: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 1:00 PM on Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2, VIX+
España: 8:00 PM
México: 11:00 AM on Sky HD and Blue To Go VE
Paraguay: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Perú: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

10:45 AMan hour ago

Squad List - Montenegro

Goalkeepers: Milan Mijatović (Al Adalah), Matija Šarkić (Stoke City), Lazar Carević (Vojvodina). 

Defenders: Stefan Savić (Atlético de Madrid), Žarko Tomašević (Astana), Adam Marušić (Lazio), Igor Vujacić (Partizan), Nikola Šipčić (Tenerife), Marko Vešović (Karabakh), Risto Radunović (FCSB), Andrija Vukčević (Rijeka, Croatia). 

Midfielders: Vladimir Jovović (Jablonec), Marko Janković (Karabakh), Aleksnadar Šććekić (Hapoel Haifa), Sead Hakšabanović (Celtic), Aleksandar Boljević (Hapoel Tel Aviv), Marko Bakić (OFI Crete), Vukan Savićević (Giresunspor), Driton Camaj (Kišvarda), Miloš Raičković (Aktobe), Stefan Lončar (Debrecin), Vladan Bubanja (Lokomotiva Zagreb).

Forwards: Stevan Jovetić (Herta Berlin), Stefan Mugoša (Visel Kobe), Milutin Osmajić (Vizela), Uroš Đurđević (Sporting Gijón) and Nikola Krstović (DAC).

10:40 AMan hour ago

Squad List - Bulgaria

Goalkeepers: Svetoslav Vutsov (Slavia), Daniel Naumov (CSKA 1948), Ivan Dyulgerov (Cherno More Varna). 

Defenders: Petko Hristov (Venezia), Plamen Galabov (Maccabi Netanya), Dimo Krastev (Fiorentina), Valentin Antov (Monza), Ivaylo Markov (Podbeskidze), Anton Nedyalkov (Ludogorets), Viktor Popov (Cherno More Varna). 

Midfielders: Ioan Stoyanov (Nes Tsiona), Ivan Yordanov (Spartak Varna), Marin Petkov (Levski), Yanis Karabelov (Kishvarda), Iliya Gruev (Werder Bremen), Dominik Yankov (Ludogorets), Filip Krastev (Levski), Ilian Iliev (Apollo Limassol), Ilian Stefanov (Levski), Nikola Iliev (Inter). 

Forward: Radoslav Kirilov (CSKA 1948), Georgi Rusev (CSKA 1948), Spas Delev (Ludogorets), Kiril Despodov (Ludogorets), Martin Minchev (Sparta Prague).

10:35 AMan hour ago

Bulgaria vs Montenegro history

These two teams have met six times. The statistics are even, as each team has emerged victorious on one occasion, leaving a balance of four draws.

In Euro Qualifiers

Speaking of the times they have met in Euro qualifiers, there are two encounters, when they shared Group H on the road to Euro 2010. Bulgaria has the advantage with one match won and the other drawn.

10:30 AMan hour ago

Montenegro

Montenegro will have a lot of things to put back together. This year, it hopes that the results will be better than those obtained in its last performances last year, when it lost to Bosnia and Finland. The team, now coached by Miodrag Radulović, has never qualified for a European Championship and hopes to make a positive start on the road to changing that part of history.

10:25 AMan hour ago

Bulgaria

Bulgaria will start the year with the motivation of having finished 2022 on a high note, having gone six games without defeat. The change of coach has given a new lease of life to the lions, who under Yasen Petrov will be looking to return to the European Championship after 20 years.

10:20 AMan hour ago

The match will be played at the Ludogorets Arena

The Bulgaria vs Montenegro match will be played at the Ludogorets Arena, located in the city of Razgard, Bulgaria. This venue, inaugurated in 1954, has a capacity for 10,254 spectators.
10:15 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the EURO 2024 Qualifiers match: Bulgaria vs Montenegro Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo