Bahamas vs Trinidad and Tobago LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch CONCACAF Nations League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Bahamas vs Trinidad and Tobago Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Bahamas vs Trinidad and Tobago live, as well as the latest information from Thomas Robinson Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Bahamas vs Trinidad and Tobago live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Bahamas vs Trinidad and Tobago match live on TV and online?
The Bahamas vs Trinidad and Tobago match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Bahamas vs Trinidad and Tobago?
This is the kickoff time for the Bahamas vs Trinidad and Tobago match on March 24, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 17:00 hrs. -
Bolivia: 16:00 hrs. -
Brazil: 17:00 hrs. -
Chile: 16:00 hrs. -
Colombia: 15:00 hrs. -
Ecuador: 15:00 hrs. -
Spain: 22:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 14:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 16:00 hrs. -
Peru: 15:00 hrs. -
Uruguay: 17:00 hrs. -
Argentina: 17:00 hrs. -
Bolivia: 16:00 hrs. -
Brazil: 17:00 hrs. -
Chile: 16:00 hrs. -
Colombia: 15:00 hrs. -
Ecuador: 15:00 hrs. -
Spain: 22:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 14:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 16:00 hrs. -
Peru: 15:00 hrs. -
Uruguay: 17:00 hrs. -
Key player in Trinidad and Tobago
One of the players to keep in mind in Trinidad and Tobago is Noah Powder, the 24 year old left midfielder, is currently a free player and so far in the CONCACAF Nations League, he has not been able to assist, but he has already scored two goals against St. Vincent and the Grenadines twice.
Key player in Bahamas
One of the most outstanding players in the Bahamas is Lesly St. Fleur, the 34-year-old central midfielder is currently a free player and so far in the CONCACAF Nations League has not been able to assist, but has already scored a goal, this one against St. Vincent and the Grenadines.
History Bahamas vs Trinidad and Tobago
In total, the two teams have met twice, the record is dominated by Trinidad and Tobago with one win, there has been one draw and Bahamas has not won a match.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Trinidad and Tobago with one goal to Bahamas' zero.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Trinidad and Tobago with one goal to Bahamas' zero.
Actuality - Trinidad and Tobago
Trinidad and Tobago has been performing well in the CONCACAF Nations League. After playing four matches, they are in second place in the group standings with nine points, the result of three wins, zero draws and one loss, they have also scored eight goals, but conceded three, for a goal difference of +5.
Trinidad and Tobago 4 - 1 St. Vincent and the Grenadines
- Last five matches
Trinidad and Tobago 4 - 1 St. Vincent and the Grenadines
Trinidad and Tobago 1 - 2 Tajikistan
Thailand 2 - 1 Trinidad and Tobago
Jamaica 0 - 1 Trinidad and Tobago
Jamaica 0 - 0 Trinidad and Tobago
Actuality - Bahamas
Bahamas has been having a regular performance in the CONCACAF Nations League. After playing four matches, they are in third place in the group standings with three points, after winning one match, drawing zero and losing three, scoring one goal and conceding seven, for a goal difference of -6.
Bahamas 1-2 Turks and Caicos Islands
- Last five matches
Bahamas 1-2 Turks and Caicos Islands
Bahamas 1 - 0 St. Vincent and the Grenadines
Trinidad and Tobago 1 - 0 Bahamas
Bahamas 0 - 2 Nicaragua
Nicaragua 4 - 0 Bahamas
The match will be played at the Thomas Robinson Stadium
The match between the Bahamas and Trinidad and Tobago will take place at the Thomas Robinson Stadium in the city of Nassau (Bahamas), where the Bahamas soccer team plays its home matches. The stadium was built in 1981 and has a capacity for approximately 15,000 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Bahamas vs Trinidad and Tobago match, valid for date five of the CONCACAF Nations League group three League B.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.