Serbia vs Lithuania LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EURO 2024 Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Serbia vs Lithuania Live Score!
How to watch Serbia vs Lithuania Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Serbia vs Lithuania match for EURO 2024 Qualifiers?
Argentina: 4:45 PM on Star +
Bolivia: 3:45 PM on Star +
Brazil: 4:45 PM on Star +
Chile: 4:45 PM on Star +
Colombia: 2:45 PM on Star +
Ecuador: 2:45 PM on Star +
USA (ET): 3:45 PM on ViX +
Spain: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 1:45 PM on Sky HD and Blue To Go VE
Paraguay: 3:45 PM on Star +
Peru: 2:45 PM on Star +
Uruguay: 4:45 PM on Star +
Venezuela: 3:45 PM on Star +
Squad List - Lithuania
Goalkeepers: Džiugas Bartkus (Kiryat Shmona, Israel), Emilij Zubs (Tel Aviv Hapoel, Israel), Lukas Paukštė (FA Šiauliai).
Defenders: Linas Klimavičius (Panevėžys), Edvinas Girdvainis (Kaunas Žalgiris), Kipras Kažukolovs (Vilnius Žalgiris), Vilius Armalas (Kaunas Hegelmann district), Pijus Širvys (Panevėžys), Egidijus Vaitkūnas (FA Šiauliai), Justas Lasickas (Ljubljana Olimpija, Slovenia), Markas Beneta (Panevėžys).
Midfielders: Arvydas Novikovas (Hapoel Haifa, Israel), Fedor Chernych (AEL Limassol, Cyprus), Modest Vorobyovs (Chindia Targoviste, Romania), Klaudijs Upstas (Kaunas district Hegelmann), Guidas Gineitis (Torino, Italy), Vykintas Slivka (PAS Lamia 1964, Greece), Domantas Šimkus (NS Mura, Slovenia), Gratas Sirgėdas (Kaunas Žalgiris), Eligijus Jankauskas (FA Šiauliai), Daniel Romanovskij (FA Šiauliai ).
Forwards: Gytis Paulauskas (KF Egnatia, Albania), Karolis Laukžemis (Gargždų Banga).
Squad List - Serbia
Goalkeepers: Vanja Milinković-Savičius (Torino, Italy), Predrag Rajković (Mallorca, Spain), Marko Dmitrović (Sevilla, Spain), Dragan Rosić (Radnički).
Defenders: Nikola Milenkovic (Fiorentina, Italy), Strahinja Erakovic (Crvena Zvezda), Erhan Mašovic (VFL Bochum, Germany), Strahinja Pavlovic (Red Bull Salzburg, Austria), Nemanja Stojic (Bačka Topola), Filipas Mladenovic (Legia Warsaw, Poland).
Midfielders: Nemanja Gudel (Sevilla), Filip Kostić (Torino Juventus, Italy), Ivan Ilić (Torino, Italy), Uroš Račić (Braga, Portugal), Saša Lukić (Fulham, England), Marko Grujicius (Porto, Portugal), Andrija Živkovicius (PAOK Thessaloniki, Greece), Nemanja Radonjicius (Torino, Italy), Filipas Djuricicius (Sampdoria, Italy), Sergejus Milinkovicus-Savicius (Roma Lazio, Italy), Dušanas Tadić (Amsterdam Ajax, Netherlands), Lazar Samardžić (Udinese, Italy).
Forwards: Aleksandar Mitrović (Fulham, England), Luka Jović (Fiorentina, Italy), Dušan Vlahović (Juventus, Italy), Dejan Joveljić (Los Angeles Galaxy, USA).
Serbia vs Lithuania history
These two teams have met eight times. The statistics are in Serbia's favor, as it has emerged victorious on seven occasions, while Lithuania has won the remaining match.
In Euro Qualifiers
Talking about the times they have met in Euro qualifiers, there are two clashes, when they shared Group B heading to Euro 2020. Serbia has the advantage having won both games.
Lithuania
Lithuania has not been able to make it to the Euro qualifiers, but it will try to make a surprise and dreams of changing history to reach its first participation in the competition.
Serbia
Serbia starts this cycle of Euro qualifiers after its participation in the World Cup in Qatar, where it had a lower result than expected. However, it starts this year hoping to be one of the teams that will reach the European competition without problems in its group.