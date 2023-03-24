Cape Verde vs Eswatini LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in Africa Nations Cup Qualifiers
Cape Verde vs Cameroon // Source: GettyImages

4:00 AM3 hours ago

Stay tuned for a live coverage of Cape Verde vs Eswatini.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Cape Verde vs Eswatini live, as well as the latest information coming out of the Africa Nations Cup Qualifiers.
3:55 AM3 hours ago

Last Eswatini line-up

Eswatini's last lineup was as follows: Ndzila, Mbemba, Mombouli, Lessomo, Malonga, Ndzaou, Mbangou, Ilendo, Tomandzoto, Elena and Bassinga.
3:50 AM3 hours ago

Last Cape Verde lineup

Cape Verde's last lineup was as follows: Ramadan, Mawa, Toha, Maker, Wani, Bentiu, Malish, Achol, Yuel, Okello and Data.
3:45 AM3 hours ago

Match Schedule

This is the start time of the game Cabo Verde vs Eswatini of 24th March 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 1:00 PM,
Bolivia: 1:00 PM.
Brasil: 1:00 PM.
Chile: 12:00 PM.
Colombia: 11:00 AM.
Ecuador: 11:00 AM.
USA (ET): 12:00 PM.
Spain: 5:00 PM,
Mexico: 10:00 AM.
Paraguay: 1:00 PM.
Peru: 1:00 PM.
Uruguay: 1:00 PM.
Venezuela: 12:00 PM.

3:40 AM3 hours ago

3:35 AM3 hours ago

Where to watch

The match between Cape Verde vs Eswatini will not be shown on any TV channel. In addition, if you want to watch it online you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL.
3:30 AM3 hours ago

Eswatini Ranking

Eswatini is in the penultimate position in the Africa Nations Cup Qualifiers with one point against Togo. To advance to the next round, Eswatini must finish in the top two positions, which are occupied by Burkina Faso and Cape Verde, who are on six and three points respectively.
3:25 AM3 hours ago

Cabo Verde standings

Cape Verde find themselves in second place in the Africa Nations Cup Qualifiers with three points, as they have one loss and one win on the board. To advance to the next round, Cape Verde must place in the top two positions to advance to the next round. Burkina Faso is in first place with six points.
3:20 AM3 hours ago

Eswatini's final match

Eswatini's last match was in the Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier against Botswana where they played to a 2-2 draw. The first half ended in a 1-1 draw. Sandile gave his side the lead in the first quarter of an hour before Tauyatswala equalized. In the second half, Eswatini took the lead through Mamba and Setsile equalized again.
3:15 AM3 hours ago

Last match of Cabo Verde

Cabo Verde's last match was in a friendly match against Bahrain where they won by the minimum, 1-2. Cabo Verde started winning with Borges' goal, but Haram equalized with a penalty goal after half an hour. The visitors managed to score again to give them the lead and win the friendly 1-2.
 
3:10 AM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL

Welcome to the online broadcast of Cape Verde vs Eswatini this Friday, March 24 at 17.00 Spanish time. The match corresponds to Matchday 3 of the Africa Nations Cup Qualifiers. Follow the online broadcast and all the information about both teams on VAVEL.
