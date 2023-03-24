Cape Verde vs Eswatini LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in Africa Nations Cup Qualifiers

ADVERTISEMENT
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Cabo Verde vs Eswatini of 24th March 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 1:00 PM,
Bolivia: 1:00 PM.
Brasil: 1:00 PM.
Chile: 12:00 PM.
Colombia: 11:00 AM.
Ecuador: 11:00 AM.
USA (ET): 12:00 PM.
Spain: 5:00 PM,
Mexico: 10:00 AM.
Paraguay: 1:00 PM.
Peru: 1:00 PM.
Uruguay: 1:00 PM.
Venezuela: 12:00 PM.
Where to watch
The match between Cape Verde vs Eswatini will not be shown on any TV channel. In addition, if you want to watch it online you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL.
Eswatini Ranking
Eswatini is in the penultimate position in the Africa Nations Cup Qualifiers with one point against Togo. To advance to the next round, Eswatini must finish in the top two positions, which are occupied by Burkina Faso and Cape Verde, who are on six and three points respectively.
Cabo Verde standings
Cape Verde find themselves in second place in the Africa Nations Cup Qualifiers with three points, as they have one loss and one win on the board. To advance to the next round, Cape Verde must place in the top two positions to advance to the next round. Burkina Faso is in first place with six points.
Eswatini's final match
Eswatini's last match was in the Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier against Botswana where they played to a 2-2 draw. The first half ended in a 1-1 draw. Sandile gave his side the lead in the first quarter of an hour before Tauyatswala equalized. In the second half, Eswatini took the lead through Mamba and Setsile equalized again.
Last match of Cabo Verde
Cabo Verde's last match was in a friendly match against Bahrain where they won by the minimum, 1-2. Cabo Verde started winning with Borges' goal, but Haram equalized with a penalty goal after half an hour. The visitors managed to score again to give them the lead and win the friendly 1-2.
Welcome to VAVEL
Welcome to the online broadcast of Cape Verde vs Eswatini this Friday, March 24 at 17.00 Spanish time. The match corresponds to Matchday 3 of the Africa Nations Cup Qualifiers. Follow the online broadcast and all the information about both teams on VAVEL.