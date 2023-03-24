Guinea vs Ethiopia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in Africa Nations Cup Qualifiers
Ethiopia national team // Source: GettyImages

7:00 AM2 hours ago

Stay tuned for a live coverage of Guinea vs. Ethiopia

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Guinea vs Ethiopia live, as well as the latest information coming out of Guinea. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL.com.
6:55 AM2 hours ago

Ethiopia's possible line-up

Abate may field the following starting eleven. Habtamu, Hamid, Solomon, Tamene, Markneh, Panom, Tafesse, Yohannes, Bogale, Bekele and Yalew.
6:50 AM2 hours ago

Guinea's possible lineup

Guinea may field the following starting eleven. Kone, Conte, Camara, Diawara, Conté, Diakhaby, Conde, Cissé, Sylla, Bayo and Guirassy.
6:45 AM2 hours ago

Match Schedule

This is the start time of the game Guinea vs Ethiopia of 24th March 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 5:30 PM,
Bolivia: 5:30 PM.
Brasil: 5:30 PM.
Chile: 5:30 PM.
Colombia: 3:30 PM.
Ecuador: 3:30 PM.
USA (ET): 4:30 PM.
Spain: 9:30 PM,
Mexico: 2:30 PM.
Paraguay: 5:30 PM.
Peru: 5:30 PM.
Uruguay: 5:30 PM.
Venezuela: 4:30 PM.

6:40 AM2 hours ago

Ethiopia vs Cameroon // Source: GettyImages
6:35 AM3 hours ago

Where to watch

The match between Guinea vs Ethiopia will not be available on any TV channel. In addition, if you want to watch it online you can keep informed about what happens in the match and the updated result on VAVEL. 
6:30 AM3 hours ago

Ethiopia standings

Ethiopia is in first place in the Africa Nations Cup Qualifiers with three points out of a possible six, the points earned against Malawi. To advance to the next round, Ethiopia has to be placed in the top two positions that they occupy one and the other is Malawi, that yes all the teams in the group are tied.
6:25 AM3 hours ago

Guinea standings

Guinea is in the penultimate position in the Africa Cup of Nations with three points out of a possible six as they have one loss and one win on their books. To advance to the next round, Guinea has to be in the top two positions to advance to the next round. Right now they are all tied on three points.
6:20 AM3 hours ago

Ethiopia's last match

Ethiopia's last match was in a friendly match against Rwanda where they won by one goal difference. The first half ended in a goalless draw. The goal came late in the game with Markneh's goal in the 82nd minute. Finally, Ethiopia won 1-0 against Rwanda in the friendly match.
6:15 AM3 hours ago

Last match of Guinea

Guinea's last game was in a friendly match against Ivory Coast where they lost by a two-goal difference, 3-1. The locals started winning with Sangaré's goal after half an hour. Doumbia scored the second goal to put his country back on level terms in this friendly. Fofana scored the third goal and Diakhaby scored the consolation goal. In the end, Côte d'Ivoire won by a two-goal margin over Guinea.
 
6:10 AM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL

Welcome to the online broadcast of Guinea vs Ethiopia this Friday, March 24 at 21:30 Spanish time. The match corresponds to the international friendly matchday. Follow the online broadcast and all the information about both teams on VAVEL.
