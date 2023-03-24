Saudi Arabia vs Venezuela LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned for live coverage of Saudi Arabia vs. Venezuela
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Saudi Arabia vs Venezuela live, as well as the latest information coming out of Arabia. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
Possible Venezuela line-up
Venezuela may field the following starting eleven. Graterol, Gonzalez, Chancellor, Ferraresi, Makoun, Romero, Rincon, Savarino, Juanpi, Torregrossa and Rondon.
Saudi Arabia's possible lineup
Saudi Arabia may field the following starting eleven. Nawaf, Aboulshamat, Ziyad, Qasim, Ahmed, Masoud, Riyadh, Turki, Musab, Sumayhan and Mohammed.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Saudi Arabia vs Venezuela of 24th March 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 4:00 PM,
Argentina: 4:00 PM,
Bolivia: 4:00 PM.
Brasil: 4:00 PM.
Chile: 4:00 PM.
Colombia: 2:00 PM.
Ecuador: 2:00 PM.
USA (ET): 3:00 PM.
Spain: 8:00 PM,
Mexico: 1:00 PM.
Paraguay: 4:00 PM.
Peru: 4:00 PM.
Uruguay: 4:00 PM.
Venezuela: 3:00 PM.
Photo
Where to watch
The match between Saudi Arabia vs Venezuela will not be available on any TV channel. In addition, if you want to watch it online you can keep informed about what happens in the match and the updated score on VAVEL.
Venezuela qualification
Venezuela is playing for the qualification for the World Cup where it will start its stage against Colombia. In the last qualification they were in last place with ten points, where they did not qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.
Saudi Arabia Gulf Cup qualification
Saudi Arabia is in the penultimate position in the Gulf Cup with three points out of a possible nine, as they have two defeats and one win. To advance to the next round, Guinea has to place in the top two positions to advance to the next round. In those positions are Iraq and Oman.
Venezuela's last match
Venezuela's last game was in a friendly match against Syria where they won by a one goal difference, 2-1. The first half ended with a momentary victory for the South American team thanks to Torregrossa's goal in the 3rd minute of the match. In the second half, Rihanieh equalized but the following minute Rondón put Venezuela ahead again. In the end, the Venezuelans won 2-1.
Saudi Arabia's last match
Saudi Arabia's last match was in a Gulf Cup match against Oman where they lost by a goal difference, 1-2. The locals started behind with Rabia's goal after half an hour. Before the break, the home side equalized with Turki's goal. Late in the match, Harib scored the second goal for Oman in the 84th minute.