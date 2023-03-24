Austria vs Azerbaijan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EURO 2024 Qualifiers

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share the starting line-ups for Austria vs Azerbaijan, live, as well as the latest information coming out of the Raiffesen Arena.
When and where to watch Austria vs Azerbaijan live and online?
The match will be broadcast by STAR +, But if you want to see it live and online, VAVEL is your best option
Player to watch from Azerbaijan: Musa Qurbanli
The 20-year-old Qarabag forward is having a very good season in Azerbaijan's Premier League, as he is the top scorer. He has 20 goals and 4 assists in 24 games. Will he play well in tomorrow's game?
Player to watch from Austria: Marko Arnautovic
The 33-year-old Austrian striker is having a good season with Bologna, as he is their top scorer with 8 goals, although he has not provided any assists, he is also a player who plays very well from behind and can be a support forward. Will he have a good game tomorrow?
Times for the match
These are some of the times for the match
Uruguay: 3:45 pm
Argentina: 4:45 pm
Bolivia: 3:45 pm
Brazil: 4:45 pm
Chile: 2:45 pm
Colombia: 1:45 pm
Ecuador: 1:45 pm
USA (ET): 3:45 pm
Spain: 8:45 pm
Mexico: 1:45 pm
Paraguay: 3:45 pm
Peru: 1:45 pm
Venezuela: 2:45 pm
Last XI from Azerbaijan
Sahrudin Mahammadaliyev; Elvin Cafarquilyev, Bahlul Mustafazada, Bakhtiyar Hasanalizade, HojjatHaghverdi; Emin Makhmudov, Richard Almeida; Ramil Sheydaev, Alexey Isayev, Ozan Kocku; Musa Qurbanli
Last XI from Austria
Heinz Linder; Philip Lienhart, David Alaba, Maximilian Wober; Stefan Posch, Xaver Schlager, Nicolas Seewald, Chukwubuike Adamu; Christoph Baumgartner, Marcel Sabitzer; Marko Arnautovic
Azerbaijan also come from a win!
The Azerbaijan national team also did not participate in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, so they also played friendly matches. Their last match was against North Macedonia, and they surprisingly won 1-3, thanks to goals from Elvin Cafarquliyev, Musa Qurbanli and Yamil Sheydaev. Will the Azerbaijan team be able to get some points tomorrow in Austria?
Austria come from a win!
Austria was not one of the participants in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, so they played some friendly matches. In their last game they faced the Italian national team, and surprisingly they won 2-0 thanks to goals from Xaver Schlager and David Alaba. Will the Austrians be able to beat Azerbaijan tomorrow?
Where will the match be?
The Raiffeisen Arena located in the city of Linz, Austria will host this duel between two teams seeking to qualify for EURO 2024. This stadium has a capacity for 19,500 fans.
Welcome to all Vavel readers
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Austria vs Azerbaijan match, corresponding to the first matchday of the EURO 2024 qualifiers. The match will take place at the Raiffesen Arena, at 1:45 p.m.