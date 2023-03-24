Austria vs Azerbaijan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EURO 2024 Qualifiers
Update Live Commentary
11:00 AM33 minutes ago

Follow here Austria vs Azerbaijan live score

In a few moments we will share the starting line-ups for Austria vs Azerbaijan, live, as well as the latest information coming out of the Raiffesen Arena. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
10:55 AM38 minutes ago

When and where to watch Austria vs Azerbaijan live and online?

The match will be broadcast by STAR +, But if you want to see it live and online, VAVEL is your best option
10:50 AM43 minutes ago

Player to watch from Azerbaijan: Musa Qurbanli

The 20-year-old Qarabag forward is having a very good season in Azerbaijan's Premier League, as he is the top scorer. He has 20 goals and 4 assists in 24 games. Will he play well in tomorrow's game?

 

10:45 AMan hour ago

Player to watch from Austria: Marko Arnautovic

The 33-year-old Austrian striker is having a good season with Bologna, as he is their top scorer with 8 goals, although he has not provided any assists, he is also a player who plays very well from behind and can be a support forward. Will he have a good game tomorrow?

 

10:40 AMan hour ago

Times for the match

These are some of the times for the match 


Argentina: 4:45 pm

Bolivia: 3:45 pm

Brazil: 4:45 pm

Chile: 2:45 pm

Colombia: 1:45 pm

Ecuador: 1:45 pm

USA (ET): 3:45 pm

Spain:  8:45 pm

Mexico:  1:45 pm

Paraguay:  3:45 pm

Peru: 1:45 pm

Uruguay: 3:45 pm
Venezuela: 2:45 pm

10:35 AMan hour ago

Last XI from Azerbaijan

Sahrudin Mahammadaliyev; Elvin Cafarquilyev, Bahlul Mustafazada, Bakhtiyar Hasanalizade, HojjatHaghverdi; Emin Makhmudov, Richard Almeida; Ramil Sheydaev, Alexey Isayev, Ozan Kocku; Musa Qurbanli
10:30 AMan hour ago

Last XI from Austria

Heinz Linder; Philip Lienhart, David Alaba, Maximilian Wober; Stefan Posch, Xaver Schlager, Nicolas Seewald, Chukwubuike Adamu; Christoph Baumgartner, Marcel Sabitzer; Marko Arnautovic 
10:25 AMan hour ago

Azerbaijan also come from a win!

The Azerbaijan national team also did not participate in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, so they also played friendly matches. Their last match was against North Macedonia, and they surprisingly won 1-3, thanks to goals from Elvin Cafarquliyev, Musa Qurbanli and Yamil Sheydaev. Will the Azerbaijan team be able to get some points tomorrow in Austria?
10:20 AMan hour ago

Austria come from a win!

Austria was not one of the participants in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, so they played some friendly matches. In their last game they faced the Italian national team, and surprisingly they won 2-0 thanks to goals from Xaver Schlager and David Alaba. Will the Austrians be able to beat Azerbaijan tomorrow?
10:15 AMan hour ago

Where will the match be?

The Raiffeisen Arena located in the city of Linz, Austria will host this duel between two teams seeking to qualify for EURO 2024. This stadium has a capacity for 19,500 fans.
10:10 AMan hour ago

Welcome to all Vavel readers

Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Austria vs Azerbaijan match, corresponding to the first matchday of the EURO 2024 qualifiers. The match will take place at the Raiffesen Arena, at 1:45 p.m.
