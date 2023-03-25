Nicaragua vs Saint Vincent LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in Concacaf Nations League

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned for a live coverage of Nicaragua vs. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Nicaragua vs Saint Vincent and the Grenadines live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Nacional de Nicaragua. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
Where and how to watch Nicaragua vs. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines online and live
The match will not be broadcasted on television or via streaming.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is the Nicaragua vs. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines match corresponding to Day 5 of the Nations League?
This is the kick-off time for the Nicaragua vs Saint Vincent and the Grenadines match on March 24, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 21:00 hours
Bolivia: 21:00 hours
Brazil: 21:00 hours
Chile: 21:00 hours
Colombia: 19:00 hours
Ecuador: 7:00 p.m.
Spain: 02:00 hours
United States: 18:00 hours PT and 20:00 hours ET
Mexico: 18:00 hours
Paraguay: 21:00 hours
Peru: 19:00 hours
Uruguay: 21:00 hours
Venezuela: 20:00 hours
Nicaragua for the lead
A win against Saint Vincent and the Grenadines will give the Pinoleros a chance to move closer to the goal of promotion to the A League.
Another goal for the Nicaraguans is to qualify for the Gold Cup and compete for one of the six tickets to the Copa America 2024.
How is Saint Vincent and the Grenadines coming into this match?
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines is last in Group C of the Nations League B, with 1 point, the result of 3 defeats and a draw. They have scored 3 goals and conceded 9 goals.
How is Nicaragua coming into this match?
Nicaragua leads group C of the Nations League B, with 10 points, product of 3 wins and a draw. They have scored 10 goals and conceded 3 goals.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the National Soccer Stadium in Managua, Nicaragua. It was inaugurated in April 2011 and has a capacity of 15,000 spectators.
The Nations League fires up the engines
The nascent Concacaf Nations League continues its course this Friday, the teams of Central America, North America and the Caribbean measure forces in search of improving their results in the confederation. The CONCACAF Nations League is a championship contested by the 41 national teams affiliated to CONCACAF, divided among three leagues. The tournament is held during FIFA international dates, replacing friendly matches. The first edition was won by the United States. This Friday we will have this duel between Nicaragua vs Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, corresponding to Liga B or the second division of the competition.
Welcome
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Nicaragua vs. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in a CONCACAF Nations League match.
My name is Mario Meza May and I will be your anti-frion for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.