Belize vs Guatemala LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in Concacaf Nations League

Where and how to watch Belize vs Guatemala live online
The match will not be broadcasted on television or via streaming.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is the match Belize vs Guatemala matchday 5 of the Nations League?
This is the kick-off time for the Belize vs Guatemala match on March 24, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 23:00 hours
Bolivia: 23:00 hours
Brazil: 23:00 hours
Chile: 23:00 hours
Colombia: 21:00 hours
Ecuador: 21:00 hours
Spain: 04:00 hours
United States: 20:00 hours PT and 22:00 hours ET
Mexico: 20:00 hours
Paraguay: 23:00 hours
Peru: 21:00 hours
Uruguay: 23:00 hours
Venezuela: 22:00 hours
Guatemala, must win
With French Guiana's victory, the Guatemalan team is obliged to win to avoid running out of chances of promotion to the A League. A result other than a win would be a failure for the Guatemalans.
How is Guatemala coming into this match?
Guatemala is second in Group D of the Nations League B, with 7 points, product of 2 wins, a draw and a victory. They have scored 5 goals and conceded 3 goals.
How is Belize coming into this match?
Belize is last in Group D of the Nations League B, with 1 point, product of 3 defeats and a draw. They have scored 1 goal and conceded 6 goals.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the FFB Stadium in Belmopan, Belize. It was inaugurated in 2014, has a capacity of 5000 spectators.
The Nations League fires up the engines
The nascent Concacaf Nations League continues its course this Friday, the teams of Central America, North America and the Caribbean measure forces in search of improving their results in the confederation. The CONCACAF Nations League is a championship contested by the 41 national teams affiliated to CONCACAF, divided among three leagues. The tournament is held during FIFA international dates, replacing friendly matches. The first edition was won by the United States national team. This Friday we will have this duel between Belize vs Guatemala, corresponding to League B or the second division of the competition. In this case, Guatemala competes for promotion to League A, the top division of the competition, while Belize fights to avoid being relegated to League C.
Welcome
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Belize vs Guatemala in a CONCACAF Nations League match.
