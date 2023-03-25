Syria vs Thailand LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Syria vs Thailand?
What time is the Syria vs Thailand Friendly Match?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 15:00 PM,
Bolivia: 15:00 PM.
Brasil: 15:00 PM.
Chile: 14:00 PM.
Colombia: 13:00 AM.
Ecuador: 13:00 AM.
USA (ET): 15:00 PM.
Spain: 19:00 PM,
Mexico: 13:00 AM.
Paraguay: 15:00 PM.
Peru: 15:00 PM.
Uruguay: 15:00 PM.
Venezuela: 14:00 AM.
Watch out for this player in Thailand
Teereasil Dangda was the top scorer in the AFF Championship with six goals, tied with Vietnam's Tien Ling, but the Thai had more assists with two. The 34-year-old attacker, who plays for Pathum United, has 10 goals and two assists this season.
Watch out for this player in Syria
Alaa Al Dali, Foutoua striker who has scored five goals this season. He has played 13 games for his national team, scoring two goals and assisting three. The two goals were in the qualification for the World Cup.
How does Thailand arrive?
The Thailand National Team comes after winning the 2023 AFF Championship by beating Vietnam in the final. After a perfect group stage where they only dropped two points against Indonesia with a draw. In the semifinals they had to come from behind after losing 1-0 against Malaysia in the first leg;
How does Syria arrive?
Syria arrives after playing a total of eight friendly matches in this 2022 where they lost all of them except for the victory by the minimum against Tajikistan. They were left out of the World Cup in Qatar after finishing in the third phase in fifth place with six points and only the first two teams to pass directly and the third went to the fourth phase;
Background
Twice Syria and Thailand have met, both times in a friendly match and both games ended in a draw. The ú last time they met was in 2016 in a friendly match that ended in a 2-2 draw, but then they played a penalty shootout and ended up winning Thailand 7-6. While the other clash was in 2009 where they tied at one.
Venue: The match will be played at the Shabab Al Ahli Stadium, which was inaugurated in 2008 and has a capacity of 10,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Syria and Thailand will meet in a friendly match.
