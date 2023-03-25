Andorra vs Romania LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Euro 2024 Qualification

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the match Andorra vs Romania in Euro 2024 Qualification?
This is the start time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Bolivia: 2:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Chile: 2:45 PM
Colombia: 1:45 PM
Ecuador: 1:45 PM
USA (ET): 2:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Paraguay: 2:45 PM
Perú: 1:45 PM
Uruguay: 3:45 PM
Australia: 5:45 PM
Watch out for this player in Romania
George Puscas is a 26-year-old striker who plays for Genoa. The 26-year-old striker has four goals and one assist this season. In the last UEFA Nations League he scored two goals and provided one assist in the five matches he played. He has played 34 games with the Romanian national team in which he has scored 10 goals and four assists.
Watch out for this player from Andorra
Berto Rosas, a 20-year-old striker who plays for FC Andorra in the Spanish Second Division, although he is now on loan at Betis Deportivo, scored two goals in the UEFA Nations League. He has played 10 matches with the Andorra national team;
How does Romania arrive?
Romania closed the year with a 5-0 win over Moldova, while they lost 1-2 against Slovenia. Romania played in League B last 2022, but finished in the last position with seven points and was relegated to League C, a dramatic relegation, as it was with the same points as Montenegro, but the goal difference was decisive.
How does Andorra arrive?
Andorra closed 2002 playing two friendly matches where they lost by the minimum against Gibraltar and Australia, both by (1-0). Last 2022 they played the UEFA Nations League in which they are in Group 1 of League D. They finished in third place with eight points with six goals scored and seven conceded;
Background
A total of four times Andorra and Romania have faced each other throughout history and in all of them the victory has been won by the Romanian team. In addition, all of them were in the qualification for the European Championship. The last time they met was in October 2013 in a match that Romania won 0-4.
Venue: The match will be played at the National Stadium of the Principality of Andorra, which was inaugurated in 2014 and has a capacity of 3306 spectators.
Preview of the match
Andorra and Romania will face each other in the match corresponding to matchday 1 of the Euro 2024 qualification. Both teams are in Group I along with Switzerland, Belarus, Israel and Kosovo;
