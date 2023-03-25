Boca Juniors vs Olimpo LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Argentine Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Boca Juniors vs Olimpo, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Centenario. Keep an eye on the match with VAVEL's live online minute-by-minute coverage.
How to watch Boca Juniors vs Olimpo?
If you want to watch the Boca Juniors vs Olimpo match live, you can follow it on TV through TyC Sports Internacional
However, a good option is to follow it through VAVEL. com.
What time is the match Boca Juniors vs Olimpo in Copa Argentina?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 19:10 hrs.
Bolivia: 18:10 hrs.
Brazil: 19:10 hrs.
Chile: 18:10 hrs.
Colombia: 17:10 hrs.
Ecuador: 17:10 hrs.
Spain: 00:10 hrs.
Mexico: 17:10 hrs.
Paraguay: 18:10 hrs.
Peru: 17:10 hrs.
Uruguay: 19:10 hrs.
Watch out for this player in Olimpo
Cristian Damian Amarilla comes from scoring a brace in the last match he has played. This is his third stage in Olimpo in which he has played 52 matches where he has scored nine goals;
Watch out for this player at Boca Juniors
Miguel Merentiel, 27 years old striker of Boca Juniors, has scored 2 goals and two assists in the seven games he has played this season. The Uruguayan has just scored in the last game against Instituto and has been loaned this season by Palmeiras.
How does Olympus arrive?
They are playing in the Federal tournament after tying in the first match against Germinal and winning 5-0 against Sol de Mayo. Right now they are the leaders of group A with four points in the two matches they have played;
How is Boca Juniors coming along?
They have not won in three consecutive matches with two defeats and a draw. They have not won since they played the Supercopa de Argentina in which they won 3-0 against Patronato. In their country's league, they are currently in eighteenth place with 11 points from eight games played;
Background
A total of 21 times these two teams have faced each other, with a balance of 12 wins for Boca Juniors, two wins for Olimpo, while seven duels ended in a draw. These two teams have not met since 2017, when Boca Juniors won 3-0. The last time they met in the Cup was in the round of 16 in 2012, where they ended in a 1-1 draw, but it was resolved in a penalty shootout in favor of Boca Juniors.
Venue: The match will be played at the Centenario Stadium, which was inaugurated in May 2014 and has a capacity of 25,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Boca Juniors and Olimpo will meet in the first round of the Argentine Cup;
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Boca Juniors vs Olimpo in Argentine Cup
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifriacute; n for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live from VAVEL.