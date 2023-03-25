Scotland vs Cyprus LIVE Score (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
AVAR: Fran Jovic (Croatia)
Field Referee
Assistant Referee 1: Bojan Zobenica (Croatia)
Assistant Referee 2: Alen Jaksic (Croatia)
Fourth official: Igor Pajac (Croatia)
How and where to watch the Scotland vs Cyprus match live?
What time is Scotland vs Cyprus match for Euro 2024 Qualifiers?
Argentina 11 am: ESPN, Star +
Bolivia 10 am: ESPN, Star +
Brazil 11 am: SporTV
Chile 10 am: ESPN, Star +
Colombia 9 am: ESPN, Star +
Ecuador 9 am: ESPN, Star +
USA 10 am ET: Fox Soccer Plus, VIX+
Mexico 8 am: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Paraguay 10 am: ESPN, Star +
Peru 9 am: ESPN, Star +
Uruguay 11 am: ESPN, Star +
Venezuela 10 am: ESPN, Star +
Results
June 2019 | Scotland 2-1 Cyprus (Euro 2019)
November 2011 |Cyprus 1-2 Scotland (Friendly match)
April 1989 | Scotland 2-1 Cyprus (World Cup Qualifiers)
February 1989 | Cyprus 2-3 Scotland (World Cup Qualifiers)
May 1969 | Scotland 8-0 Cyprus (World Cup Qualifying)
December 1968 |Cyprus 0-5 Scotland (World Cup Qualifiers)
Retrospect
Cyprus' squad
Goalkeepers: Demetris Demetriou (Apollon), Alexander Spoljaric (Karmiotissa), Konstantinos Panagi (Omonia), Aleksandar Gogics (St Mirrenoannis)
Defenders: Marios Antoniadis (Anorthosis Famagusta), Minas Antoniou (Anorthosis Famagusta), Andreas Karo (APOEL), Valentin Roberge (Apollon), Charalambos Kyriakou (Apollon), Ioannis Kousoulos (Omonia), Konstantinos Laifis Standard de Liege)
Midfielders: Kostakis Artymatas (Anorthosis Famagusta), Michalis Ioannou (Anorthosis Famagusta), Giorgos Ephraim (APOEL), Danilo Spoljaric (Apollon), Nikolas Panagiotou (Omonia), Charalambos Charalambous (Omonia), Grigoris Kastanos (Salernitana)
Forwards: Demetris Christof (Anorthosis Famagusta), Andreas Panayiotou (Apollon), Ioannis Pittas (Apollon), Andronikos Kakoullis (Omonia), Loizos Loizou (Omonia), Marinos Tzionis (Kansas City)
Scotland's squad
Goalkeepers: Zander Clark (Hearts), Angus Gunn (Norwich City), Liam Kelly (Motherwell)
Defenders: Liam Cooper (Leeds United), Grant Hanley (Norwich City), Aaron Hickey (Brentford), Nathan Patterson (Everton), Ryan Porteous (Watford), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), Kieran Tierney (Arsenal), Dominic Hyam (Blackburn Rovers), Anthony Ralston (Celtic)
Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), Lewis Ferguson (Bologna), Billy Gilmour (Brighton), Ryan Jack (Rangers), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Kenny McLean (Norwich City), Scott McTominay (Manchester United)
Forwards: Che Adams (Southampton), Jacob Brown (Stoke City), Ryan Christie (Bournemouth), Lyndon Dykes (Queens Park Rangers)
How do the qualifiers for EURO 2024 work?
Group A: Spain, Scotland, Norway, Georgia, Cyprus
Group B: Netherlands, France, Republic of Ireland, Greece, Gibraltar
Group C: Italy, England, Ukraine, North Macedonia, Malta
Group D: Croatia, Wales, Armenia, Turkey, Latvia
Group E: Poland, Czech Republic, Albania, Faroe Islands, Moldova
Group F Belgium, Austria, Sweden, Azerbaijan, Estonia
Group G Hungary, Serbia, Montenegro, Bulgaria, Lithuania
Group H: Denmark, Finland, Slovenia, Kazakhstan, Northern Ireland, San Marino
Group I: Switzerland, Israel, Romania, Kosovo, Belarus, Andorra
Group J: Portugal, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Luxembourg, Slovakia, Liechtenstein
Three of the 24 places in UEFA EURO 2024 will be determined by play-off places through the UEFA Nations League 2022/23, in accordance with the regulations .
Twelve teams will be selected based on their performance in the Nations League - nominally the group winners from Leagues A, B and C, but if they have already qualified, they will be replaced by the next highest ranked team in their league. If there are not enough unqualified teams in the same league, it will filter down to the next league, ending up in League D.