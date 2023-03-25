Scotland vs Cyprus LIVE Score (0-0)
Experience and youth

McGregor will complete 50 caps for the Scottish national team, while goalkeeper Gunn will make his debut
Cyprus reserves

Panayi, Spoljaric, Karo, Antoniades, Charalampous, Efrem, Ioannou, Christofi, Spoljaric, Tzionis, Kakoullis, Loizou
Cyprus defined

Demetriou; Gogic, Kousoulos, Roberge; Antoniou, Kyriakou, Artymatas, Laifis, Ioannou; Kastanos; Pittas
Escócia reserves

Cooper, Brown, Dykes, Clark, Gilmour, Ferguson, McLean, Patterson, Christie, McTominay, Kelly, Hyam
Scotland with its 11

Gunn; Tierney, Hanley, Porteous; Hickey, Jack, McGregor, Robertson; McGinn, Armstrong; Adams
Scottish advantage

Scotland have won their previous seven games against Cyprus, including Clarke's first game in charge in 2019. The last four meetings between the two nations have ended with the same 2-1 scoreline
Video Refereeing

VAR: Ivan Bebek (Croatia)

AVAR: Fran Jovic (Croatia)

Field Referee

Referee: Duje Strukan (Croatia)

Assistant Referee 1: Bojan Zobenica (Croatia)

Assistant Referee 2: Alen Jaksic (Croatia)

Fourth official: Igor Pajac (Croatia)

How and where to watch the Scotland vs Cyprus match live?

If you want to directly stream it: Fox Soccer Plus, VIX+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Scotland vs Cyprus match for Euro 2024 Qualifiers?

This is the start time of the game Scotland vs Cyprus of 25th March 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 11 am: ESPN, Star +

Bolivia 10 am: ESPN, Star +

Brazil 11 am: SporTV

Chile 10 am: ESPN, Star +

Colombia 9 am: ESPN, Star +

Ecuador 9 am: ESPN, Star +

USA 10 am ET: Fox Soccer Plus, VIX+

Mexico 8 am: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Paraguay 10 am: ESPN, Star +

Peru 9 am: ESPN, Star +

Uruguay 11 am: ESPN, Star +

Venezuela 10 am: ESPN, Star +

Results

November 2019 | Cyprus 1-2 Scotland (Euro 2019)

June 2019 | Scotland 2-1 Cyprus (Euro 2019)

November 2011 |Cyprus 1-2 Scotland (Friendly match)   

April 1989 | Scotland 2-1 Cyprus (World Cup Qualifiers)

February 1989 | Cyprus 2-3 Scotland (World Cup Qualifiers) 

May 1969 | Scotland 8-0 Cyprus (World Cup Qualifying) 

December 1968 |Cyprus 0-5 Scotland (World Cup Qualifiers)

Retrospect

The teams have met seven times, including four World Cup qualifiers, two Euro qualifiers, and one friendly match. Scotland has beaten Cyprus in every game, with an 8-0 scoreline being the biggest scoreline.
Cyprus' squad

Coach Timur Ketspaja has selected 25 players for the first Euro Qualifying match and away friendly against Armenia on Tuesday (28).

Goalkeepers: Demetris Demetriou (Apollon), Alexander Spoljaric (Karmiotissa), Konstantinos Panagi (Omonia), Aleksandar Gogics  (St Mirrenoannis)

Defenders: Marios Antoniadis (Anorthosis Famagusta), Minas Antoniou (Anorthosis Famagusta), Andreas Karo (APOEL), Valentin Roberge (Apollon), Charalambos Kyriakou (Apollon), Ioannis Kousoulos (Omonia), Konstantinos Laifis Standard de Liege)

Midfielders: Kostakis Artymatas (Anorthosis Famagusta), Michalis Ioannou (Anorthosis Famagusta), Giorgos Ephraim (APOEL), Danilo Spoljaric (Apollon), Nikolas Panagiotou (Omonia), Charalambos Charalambous (Omonia),  Grigoris Kastanos (Salernitana)

Forwards: Demetris Christof (Anorthosis Famagusta), Andreas Panayiotou (Apollon), Ioannis Pittas (Apollon), Andronikos Kakoullis (Omonia), Loizos Loizou (Omonia), Marinos Tzionis  (Kansas City)

Scotland's squad

With his contract renewed until 2026, the year of the World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States, Steve Clarke has called up 24 players for the two Data Fifa games.

Goalkeepers: Zander Clark (Hearts), Angus Gunn (Norwich City), Liam Kelly (Motherwell)

Defenders: Liam Cooper (Leeds United), Grant Hanley (Norwich City), Aaron Hickey (Brentford), Nathan Patterson (Everton), Ryan Porteous (Watford), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), Kieran Tierney (Arsenal), Dominic Hyam (Blackburn Rovers), Anthony Ralston (Celtic)

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), Lewis Ferguson (Bologna), Billy Gilmour (Brighton), Ryan Jack (Rangers), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Kenny McLean (Norwich City), Scott McTominay (Manchester United)

Forwards: Che Adams (Southampton), Jacob Brown (Stoke City), Ryan Christie (Bournemouth), Lyndon Dykes (Queens Park Rangers)

How do the qualifiers for EURO 2024 work?

Euro 2024 will be hosted by Germany, which has already qualified as host and Russia currently suspended, the remaining 53 teams have been divided into ten groups: seven five-team groups and three six-team groups. The top two from each group qualify for the final round.

Group A: Spain, Scotland, Norway, Georgia, Cyprus

Group B: Netherlands, France, Republic of Ireland, Greece, Gibraltar

Group C: Italy, England, Ukraine, North Macedonia, Malta

Group D: Croatia, Wales, Armenia, Turkey, Latvia

Group E: Poland, Czech Republic, Albania, Faroe Islands, Moldova

Group F Belgium, Austria, Sweden, Azerbaijan, Estonia

Group G Hungary, Serbia, Montenegro, Bulgaria, Lithuania

Group H: Denmark, Finland, Slovenia, Kazakhstan, Northern Ireland, San Marino

Group I: Switzerland, Israel, Romania, Kosovo, Belarus, Andorra

Group J: Portugal, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Luxembourg, Slovakia, Liechtenstein

Three of the 24 places in UEFA EURO 2024 will be determined by play-off places through the UEFA Nations League 2022/23, in accordance with the regulations .

Twelve teams will be selected based on their performance in the Nations League - nominally the group winners from Leagues A, B and C, but if they have already qualified, they will be replaced by the next highest ranked team in their league. If there are not enough unqualified teams in the same league, it will filter down to the next league, ending up in League D.

Eye on the game

Scotland vs Cyprus live this Saturday (25), at the Hampden Park at 10 am ET, for the Euro 2024 Qualifiers. The match is valid for the 1th round of the competition.
Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match: Scotland vs Cyprus Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
