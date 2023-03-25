Georgia vs Mongolia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for a live coverage of Georgia vs Mongolia.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Georgia vs Mongolia live, as well as the latest information coming out of Georgia. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
Last Mongolia line-up
Mase may field the following starting eleven. Mongolia's possible lineup may be as follows: Enkhtaivan, Munkh, Bat, Ganbold, Ganbold Ganbay, Tsend, Batbold, Bayartsengel, Baatarsogt, Tsagaantsooj and Otgonbayar.
Georgia's final lineup
Sagnol may field the following starting eleven. Georgia's possible lineup may be as follows: Mamardashvili, Kvirkvelia, Kashia, Lochoshvili, Cocholeishvili, Kvekveskiri, Aburjania, Kiteishvili, Tsitaishvili, Volkovi and Davitashvili.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Georgia vs Mongolia of 25th March 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 AM,
Bolivia: 8:00 AM.
Brasil: 8:00 AM.
Chile: 8:00 AM.
Colombia: 6:00 AM.
Ecuador: 6:00 AM.
USA (ET): 7:00 AM.
Spain: 12:00 PM,
Mexico: 5:00 AM.
Paraguay: 8:00 AM.
Peru: 8:00 AM.
Uruguay: 8:00 AM.
Venezuela: 7:00 AM.
Where to watch
The match between Georgia vs Mongolia will not be available on any TV channel. In addition, if you want to watch it online you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL.
Mongolia qualification
On the other hand, Mongolia finished third in the Asian Cup qualifiers. They have collected three points out of a possible nine, having won one match and lost three. The group was formed by Palestine, Philippines and Yemen, where the first place qualified and the second place plays a play off to qualify.
Georgia qualification
Georgia is in a tough group to qualify for the European Championship. Group A is made up of: Norway, Cyprus, Scotland and Spain. This is the first matchday of the qualification but as there are five teams in the group, Georgia has to rest. It will make its debut against Norway to begin its journey through this qualifying round for the European Championship.
Mongolia's final match
Mongolia won 2-0 in their final match against Yemen on Matchday 2 of the Asian Cup qualifiers. Ganbold scored the first goal of the match in the eighth minute of the match to end the first half with the score at 0-1. After the break, Ganbold scored again to put the second goal in the box just after coming back from the dressing room. Finally, Mongolia beat Yemen 2-0 to earn all three points on Matchday 2.
Last match of Georgia
In the last match Georgia lost to Morocco by a resounding 3-0 in a friendly match. In the first 45 minutes, the African side half-settled the match. En-Nesiry scored the first goal in the sixth minute of the match. On the half-hour mark, Ziyech scored the second goal of the match to go into the break with a 2-0 lead. Going into the final period of the match, Ziyech scored from eleven yards to seal the match with twenty minutes remaining.