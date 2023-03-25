Martinique vs Costa Rica LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Concacaf Nations League 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Martinique vs Costa Rica Live Score in Concacaf Nations League 2023
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Martinique vs Costa Rica match for the Concacaf Nations League 2023.
What time is Martinique vs Costa Rica match for Concacaf Nations League 2023?
This is the start time of the game Martinique vs Costa Rica of March 26th in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 PM to be confirmed
Bolivia: 7:00 PM to be confirmed
Brazil: 8:00 PM to be confirmed
Chile: 8:00 PM to be confirmed
Costa Rica: 5:00 PM to be confirmed
Colombia: 6:00 PM to be confirmed
Ecuador: 6:00 PM to be confirmed
United States (ET): 7:00 PM on ViX
Spain: 12:00 PM to be confirmed
Mexico: 5:00 PM on to be confirmed
Paraguay: 8:00 PM to be confirmed
Peru: 6:00 PM to be confirmed
Uruguay: 8:00 PM to be confirmed
Last games Martinique vs Costa Rica
These two teams have only one previous meeting and that was in last year's CONCACAF Nations League, in Costa Rica, where the hosts won 2-0 with goals from Joel Campbell and Francisco Calvo.
Key Player Costa Rica
One of the most unbalanced and experienced players in this team is the player of La Fiera, Joel Campebell, who will try to create unbalance on the flanks to ensure one more victory in this competition.
Key player Martinique
Goalkeeper Yannick Etile is expected to have a lot of work to do under the three posts, so he will have to be at his best to try to get a positive result in his last match.
Last lineup Costa Rica
1 K. Navas, 4 K. Fuller, 19 K. Waston, 6 O. Duarte, 3 J. Vargas, 8 B. Oviedo, 12 J. Campbell, 5 C. Borges, 17 Y. Tejeda, 20 B. Aguilera, 11 J. Venegas
Last lineup Martinique
1 Y. Etile; 22 F. Poulolo, 18 J. Rivierez, 3 J. Pierre-Charles, 21 F. Lapis, 4 J. Michalet, 8 K. Appin, 6 J. Mexique, 19 D. Herelle, 10 M. Birón, 11 B. Labeau.
Costa Rica: a reunion
After their participation in the Group Stage of Qatar 2022, where they failed to advance to the Round of 16, Costa Rica is setting its sights on the next World Cup, but first, they will have to win the two remaining victories in this tournament to advance as group winners to the CONCACAF Final Four to be played in June in Miami, United States.
Martinique: bid farewell with dignity
Martinique no longer has any chance of advancing to the next round as group winners, but it does have the chance to finish second with a combination of results and, to do so, it will have to win and thus bid farewell to this tournament in the best possible way.
How is Group B going?
At the moment, this is how the positions in the sector stand with this game and next Tuesday's game remaining.
Panama | 7 points | +7
Costa Rica | 3 points | 0
Martinique | 1 point | -7
The Kick-off
The Martinique vs Costa Rica match will be played at the Pierre-Aliker Municipal Stadium, in Fort-de-France, Martinique. The kick-off is scheduled at 19:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the Concacaf Nations League 2023: Martinique vs Costa Rica!
We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.