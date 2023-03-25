Armenia vs Turkey LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EURO 2024 Qualifiers Match
Image: FFA

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
7:00 AM2 hours ago

Tune in here Armenia vs Turkey Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Armenia vs Turkey live stream, as well as the latest information from the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
6:55 AM2 hours ago

How to watch Armenia vs Turkey Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Armenia vs Turkey live on TV, your option is: Fox Soccer Plus.

If you want to watch directly stream it: ViX

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

6:50 AM2 hours ago

What time is Armenia vs Turkey match for EURO 2024 Qualifiers?

This is the start time of the game Armenia vs Turkey of 25th March 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 2:00 PM on Star +
Bolivia: 1:00 PM on Star +
Brazil: 2:00 PM on ESPN, NOW NET e Claro, Star+, GUIGO
Chile: 2:00 PM on Star +
Colombia: 12:00 PM on Star +
Ecuador: 12:00 PM on Star +
USA (ET): 1:00 PM on Fox Soccer Plus and ViX
Spain: 8:00 PM
Mexico: 11:00 AM on Sky HD a Blue To Go VE
Paraguay: 1:00 PM on Star +
Peru: 12:00 PM on Star +
Uruguay: 2:00 PM en Star +
Venezuela: 1:00 PM on Star +

6:45 AM2 hours ago

Squad List - Turkey

6:40 AM2 hours ago

Squad List - Armenia

6:35 AM2 hours ago

Armenia vs Turkey history

These two teams have met on two occasions. The statistics are in favor of Turkey, who won both matches, which took place when they shared Group E of the 2010 World Cup qualifiers.
6:30 AM2 hours ago

Turkey

Turkey will play for the first time after the devastating earthquake that hit the country at the beginning of the year. After their failed attempt to qualify for the World Cup, they got back on track by winning their group in the UEFA Nations League. This will be a great opportunity to bring joy to their people and they hope to start off on the right foot.
6:25 AM2 hours ago

Armenia

Armenia will start the year with the purpose of obtaining a victory, after finishing 2022 with five matches without a win, considering that it fell into this slump just after its top player, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, announced his retirement from the national team. However, they will try to find a style that will allow them to be more competitive in their quest for the dream of qualifying for the first time to a European Championship.

6:20 AM3 hours ago

The match will be played at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium

The Armenia vs Turkey match will be played at the Republican Stadium Vazgen Sargsyan, located in the city of Yerevan, Armenia. This venue, inaugurated in 1938, has a capacity for 14,968 spectators.
6:15 AM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the EURO 2024 Qualifiers match: Armenia vs Turkey Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo