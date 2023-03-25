Germany vs Peru LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Germany vs Peru live online
The match will be broadcast on Sky Sports.
Germany vs Peru can be tuned in from the live streams of the Blue to Go App.
What time is the Germany vs. Peru match corresponding to the friendly match for the FIFA matchday?
This is the kick-off time for the Germany vs Peru match on March 26, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 15:45 hours
Bolivia: 3:45 p.m.
Brazil: 3:45 p.m.
Chile: 3:45 p.m.
Colombia: 1:45 p.m.
Ecuador: 1:45 p.m.
Spain: 6:45 p.m.
United States: 3:45 p.m. PT and 5:45 p.m. ET
Mexico: 1:45 p.m.
Paraguay: 3:45 p.m.
Peru: 3:45 p.m. PT and 3:45 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 3:45 p.m. PT and 3:45 p.m. ET
Venezuela: 2:45 p.m.
Japan: 2:45 p.m.
India: 1:45 p.m.
Nigeria: 1:45 p.m.
South Africa: 1:45 p.m.
Australia: 1:45 p.m.
United Kingdom ET: 1:45 p.m.
Germany Statements
Hansi Flick spoke ahead of the match: "It's refreshing because there are some new players, which brings new energy. We are very happy with this development. We are also very satisfied with the training sessions of the whole team. There is great intensity, high levels of attention; the quality of the passing is very good. We are very satisfied with what we have seen this week." "I can't single out one player. We've called up players who don't have much of a track record. If they were all more advanced in their development, they would have been with us longer. So with these players it's important to support them, ask things of them and give them the opportunity to show what they're worth. Malick Thiaw is doing very well. You can see that he has risen to another level at AC Milan. Felix Nmecha is a player of enormous quality. Megrim Berisha has shown in training that he can score goals. Marius Wolf has a lot of speed on the wing and brings a lot of dynamism. These are things we need. Josha Vagnoman has shown what we expected from him. He has a different way of playing his position, and we like that." "We're going to play with two strikers, with Timo Werner and Niclas Füllkrug. They have worked well together in training and have a lot of presence in the box." "We have a lot of confidence in the players who are here. When new players come in, something develops within the group, which is something we also want to provoke to a certain extent. Part of the development is about showing what you can do, giving your best and pushing the team. We need a team that also talks to each other on the pitch. I have to say openly that we are very satisfied with the intensity we have in the group. But we all know that, in the end, the decisive thing is the matches. We want to win the games, that's our main objective, and we will do everything we can to achieve that." "In addition to the vision we get from each game, we also want to win the games. We want to show that the team will face the game with a lot of passion. These are the things that all fans want to see. If the commitment we have seen here is also reproduced on the pitch, we can be very satisfied." "We have experienced a very fruitful time together. I remember his first game with Schalke 04. I called Jogi Low on the phone. I called Jogi Löw and said, 'He could become a very good player.' In the end, he became a world-class player. I haven't seen anyone who had as much technique as he did. The way he played with the ball, the way he moved, his passing, it was extraordinary.
How is Peru coming along?
The last game Peru played was in the qualifiers for Qatar, where they lost on penalties to Australia in a very close match.
How is Germany coming?
Germany's last match was last year, the team coached by Flick remained in the group stage, in their last match they beat Costa Rica in a great way, taking for granted one of their most disastrous performances, so in this match they will go all out to start with a victory.
The match will be played at the Mewa Arena Stadium.
The Germany vs Peru match will be played at the Mewa Arena Stadium, located in Mainz, Germany. The stadium has a capacity for 40,000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the Germany vs. Peru live stream, corresponding to the match corresponding to the friendly match of the FIFA World Cup. The match will take place at the Mewa Arena Stadium at 3:45 pm.