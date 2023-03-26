Chivas vs Toluca LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Game 2023
3:00 PM2 hours ago

Tune in here Chivas vs Toluca Live Score in Friendly Game 2023

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Chivas vs Toluca match for the Friendly Game 2023 on VAVEL US.
2:55 PM2 hours ago

What time is Chivas vs Toluca match for Friendly Game 2023?

This is the start time of the game Chivas vs Toluca of March 25th in several countries:

Argentina: 10:05 PM to be confirmed

Bolivia: 9:05 PM to be confirmed

Brazil: 10:05 PM to be confirmed

Chile: 10:05 PM to be confirmed

Costa Rica: 8:05 PM to be confirmed

Colombia: 8:05 PM to be confirmed

Ecuador: 8:05 PM to be confirmed

United States (ET): 9:05 PM on TUDN

Spain: 2:05 AM to be confirmed

Mexico: 7:05 PM on ViX Plus

Paraguay: 10:05 PM to be confirmed

Peru: 8:05 PM to be confirmed

Uruguay: 10:05 PM to be confirmed

2:50 PM2 hours ago

Last games Chivas vs Toluca

In addition to the recent games they have played and which have a long history, these two clubs have already faced each other in the Clausura 2023 season, specifically on the third matchday at the Akron Stadium. That night in Guadalajara, an own goal by Valber Huerta put the Rebaño Sagrado ahead, but an inspired second half by the Diablos Rojos was enough to turn the game around with goals by Carlos González and Marcel Ruiz, making the final score 2-1.
2:45 PM2 hours ago

Key Player Toluca

Without having as much impact as other players, the young Edgar Lopez "Gacelo" has been one of the pleasant revelations in the scarlet team where he has contributed with goals and also with the elaboration of the offensive volume since they have been one of the best attacks of the campaign.
Foto: Toluca
Image: Toluca
2:40 PM2 hours ago

Key player Chivas

After missing most of the season due to injury, Alexis Vega should take advantage of these friendly games to get back into rhythm and forget that he was caught at a party after finishing the Clásico Nacional.
2:35 PM2 hours ago

Last lineup Toluca

1 Tiago Volpi, 4 Valber Huerta, 26 Andrés Mosquera, 21 Brayan Angul, 17 Brian García, 14 Marcel Ruiz, 23 Claudio Baeza, 11 Maximiliano Araujo, 16 Jean Meneses, 32 Carlos González, 19 Edgar López.
2:30 PM2 hours ago

Last lineup Chivas

23 Miguel Jiménez, 13 Jesús Orozco, 3 Gilberto Sepúlveda, 26 Cristian Calderón, 2 Alan Mozo, 28 Fernando Gonzalez, 5 Víctor Guzmán, 25 Roberto Alvarado, 18 Ronaldo Cisneros, 24 Carlos Cisneros, 20 Fernando Beltrán.
2:25 PM2 hours ago

The vindication

Guadalajara's technical director, Veljko Paunovic, assured that they have failed their fans in key matches, but promised to improve and vindicate themselves to seek the stipulated objectives.

"We will return to illusion, I promise you that we will return to illusion to this great fans who have shown us today how great they are. We have nothing left to do but keep working to win important matches in this stadium and hopefully in the Liguilla. We failed in the Sky Cup Final and we failed in this Clasico. But we will get our hopes up again, we will be strong again and we will learn from what this experience has given us, because this is Chivas," he stressed.

2:20 PM2 hours ago

Toluca: adjust defensively

One of the missions for Nacho Ambriz for this preparation game will be to adjust the defensive line, since in the last game they once again showed flaws and let a three-goal lead slip away from them at the home of Xolos de Tijuana, although they are still at the top of the general table.
2:15 PM2 hours ago

Chivas: forget about the Clasico

The Chivas of Guadalajara will close this mini-tour in the United States against the Diablos, since last Wednesday they played against the Tuzos of Pachuca, although with the desire to quickly forget the two defeats in Liga MX, especially that of the Clásico Nacional against América. It should be remembered that Fernando Beltrán, Roberto Alvarado and Gilberto Sepúlveda, who have been called up to the Mexican National Team, will not be available.
2:10 PM2 hours ago

The Kick-off

The Chivas vs Toluca match will be played at the Dignity Health Sports Park, in Los Angeles, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 21:05 pm ET.
2:05 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Friendly Game 2023: Chivas vs Toluca!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
