Chivas vs Toluca LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Game 2023

Tune in here Chivas vs Toluca Live Score in Friendly Game 2023
What time is Chivas vs Toluca match for Friendly Game 2023?
Argentina: 10:05 PM to be confirmed
Bolivia: 9:05 PM to be confirmed
Brazil: 10:05 PM to be confirmed
Chile: 10:05 PM to be confirmed
Costa Rica: 8:05 PM to be confirmed
Colombia: 8:05 PM to be confirmed
Ecuador: 8:05 PM to be confirmed
United States (ET): 9:05 PM on TUDN
Spain: 2:05 AM to be confirmed
Mexico: 7:05 PM on ViX Plus
Paraguay: 10:05 PM to be confirmed
Peru: 8:05 PM to be confirmed
Uruguay: 10:05 PM to be confirmed
Last games Chivas vs Toluca
Key Player Toluca
Key player Chivas
Last lineup Toluca
Last lineup Chivas
The vindication
"We will return to illusion, I promise you that we will return to illusion to this great fans who have shown us today how great they are. We have nothing left to do but keep working to win important matches in this stadium and hopefully in the Liguilla. We failed in the Sky Cup Final and we failed in this Clasico. But we will get our hopes up again, we will be strong again and we will learn from what this experience has given us, because this is Chivas," he stressed.