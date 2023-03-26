Northern Ireland vs Finland Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Euro 2024 Qualifiers

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Northern Ireland vs Finland Live Score
What time is Northern Ireland vs Finland match for elimination match 2023?
|
Where to watch Northern Ireland vs Finland
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
Streams and Tv Chanel
|
United Satates
|
March 26, 2023
|
14:45 ET
|
FOX Soccer 1, FOX Soccer 2, FOX Soccer Plus
|
Argentina
|
March 26, 2023
|
15:45
|
Direct Tv Sports
|
Bolivia
|
March 26, 2023
|
11:45
|
Brasil
|
March 26, 2023
|
15:45
|
Chile
|
March 26, 2023
|
15:45
|
Colombia
|
March 26, 2023
|
11:45
|
Ecuador
|
March 26, 2023
|
11:45
|
España
|
March 26, 2023
|
19:45
|
Mexico
|
March 26, 2023
|
12:45
|
Sky Sports
|
Peru
|
March 26, 2023
|
11:45
It hosted the 2021 European Super Cup Final between Chelsea of England (UEFA Champions League champion) and Villareal of Spain (UEFA Europa League champion), a confrontation that determined as winner the London team by a score of 6-5 in the penalty shootout series, after finishing regular time and extra time with a one-goal draw, thus achieving its second European Super Cup title.