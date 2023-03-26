Russia vs Iraq LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Russia vs Iraq?
If you want to watch the Russia vs Iraq match live it will not be possible to follow it on television.
If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.
What time is the Russia vs Iraq friendly match?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 7:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 9:00 hrs.
Brazil: 10:00 hrs.
Chile: 9:00 hrs.
Colombia: 9:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 9:00 hrs.
Spain: 17:00 hrs.
México: 9:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 10: 00 hrs.
Peru: 9:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 11:00 hrs.
England: 15: 00 hrs
EEUU:10:00 hrs.
Australia: 00:00 hrs.
Watch out for this player from Iraq
Aymen Hussein is a 27-year-old striker who currently plays for Al Jazira and has yet to score in six games this season. He has played 43 games for the Iraqi national team, scoring 14 goals and one assist. He was the top scorer of the Gulf Cup with three goals and one assist;
Watch out for this player from Russia
Aleksandr Sobolev, a 26-year-old center forward currently playing for Spartak Moscow, has nine goals and six assists this season. With the Russian National Team he has played ten matches in which he has scored four goals, the last one against Kyrgyzstan;
How does Iraq arrive?
Iraq's national team is coming off the back of winning the Gulf Cup where it started the group stage with a 0-0 draw against Oman. They then defeated Saudi Arabia 0-2 and closed the group stage with a 5-0 win over Yemen. With these results they qualified for the semifinal round as top of Group A with seven points, the same as Oman, but goal difference was decisive. In the semi-final round they beat Qatar 2-1, while in the final they were again drawn 1-1 with Oman. The final was finally decided in extra time when a stoppage time goal by Younnes gave the title to Iraq;
How does Russia arrive?
The Russian National Team has three consecutive draws. They made their debut in 2023, where they drew 1-1 against Iran. While they closed 2022 where they achieved two nil-nil draws against Uzbekistan and Tajikistan. While they beat Kyrgyzstan 1-2. We recall that Russia could not play the Playoffs to dispute the World Cup in the playoff against Poland after the conflict with Ukraine;
Background
This will be the first time in history that the Russian National Team and Iraq will face each other and they will do it in a friendly match, taking advantage of the first national teams' parade of this 2023;
Venue: The match will be played at the Gazprom Arena, a stadium opened in April 2017 with a capacity of 68,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Russia and Iraq will meet in a friendly national team match;
