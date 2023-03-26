Liechtenstein vs Iceland LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Euro 2024 Qualification

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Liechtenstein vs Iceland in Eurocup Qualifying?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 1:00 PM
Bolivia: 12:00 PM
Brazil: 1:00 PM
Chile: 1:00 PM
Colombia: 11:00 AM
Ecuador: 11:00 AM
United States (ET): 12:00 PM
Spain: 6:00 PM
Mexico: 10:00 AM
Paraguay: 1:00 PM
Peru: 11:00 AM in
Uruguay: 2:00 PM
Watch out for this player in Iceland
Johann Ber Gumundsoon, a 32-year-old attacker who plays for Burnley, has made 36 appearances this season 2022-23 in which he has scored two goals and seven assists. In the 84 games he has played for his country, he has seven goals and seven assists.
Watch out for this player in Liechtenstein
Nicolas Hasler currently plays for Swiss club FC Vaduz where he has four goals and three assists in 36 games this season. He has played 90 games with his national team in which he has scored four goals and six assists;
How does Iceland arrive?
Iceland comes after a 3-0 defeat against Bosnia-Herzegovina in the first match of the Euro 2024 Qualification, making them the second-placed team in group J. They have now gone three matches in a row without a win. They closed 2022 by winning the B & aacute;ltica Cup beating Lithuania in the semifinals in the semifinal and winning in the final against Latvia.
How does Liechtenstein arrive?
They have 14 consecutive defeats, the last time they did not lose was in September 2021 in a match that ended in a 1-1 draw against Armenia in the World Cup qualification. While the last time they won an official match was on September 8, 2020 when they beat San Marino 2-0 in the UEFA Nations League. They lost their first match against Portugal in the Euro 2024 qualifiers and are bottom of Group J with zero points;
Background
A total of nine times these two teams have met, with Iceland winning six and Liechtenstein one, while two matches ended in a draw. The última time they met was in October 2021 in the Qualification for the Eurocup where Iceland won 4-0.
Venue: The match will be played at the Rheinpark Stadion, a stadium that was built in July 1998 and has a capacity of 7584 spectators.
Preview of the match
Liechtenstein and Iceland will meet on the second day of qualification for Euro 2024. Both are in Group J alongside Portugal, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Slovakia and Luxembourg.
