Slovakia vs Bosnia Herzegovina LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Euro 2024 Qualification

Stay tuned for Slovakia vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Slovakia vs Bosnia Herzegovina live, as well as the latest information coming out of the Teheln Pole
How to watch Slovakia vs Bosnia Herzegovina?
If you want to watch the match Slovakia vs Bosnia Herzegovina live you can follow the match on TV through VIX +
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the match Slovakia vs Bosnia Herzegovina in Euro 2024 Qualification?
This is the start time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Bolivia: 2:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Chile: 2:45 PM
Colombia: 1:45 PM
Ecuador: 1:45 PM
USA (ET): 2:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 00:45 PM
Paraguay: 2:45 PM
Perú: 1:45 PM
Uruguay: 3:45 PM
Australia: 5:45 PM
Watch out for this player in Bosnia and Herzegovina
Krunic, a midfielder who plays for AC Milan, has just scored a brace in his last game with the Bosnian national team. In total he has represented his country 28 times, scoring 4 goals and one assist;
Watch out for this player in Slovakia
Matus Bero, who currently plays for Vitesse, has four goals and four assists in the 2022-23 season. The 27-year-old midfielder has made 25 appearances for the Slovakia national team, scoring one goal and assisting one goal.
How does Bosnia Herzegovina arrive?
They are coming from a 3-0 win in the first match of the European Championship qualification by beating Iceland thanks to Krunic's brace and Dedic's goal that places them in the second position of group J only surpassed by Portugal. A national team that will be in the A league in the next edition of the UEFA Nations League thanks to its promotion by finishing first in group 3 with 11 points ahead of Finland, Montenegro and Romania;
How does Slovakia arrive?
They have four draws in a row and six consecutive matches without a win. The last time they won was in June 2022 when they won 0-1 against Azerbaijan. In Group J, after a goalless draw against Luxembourg in the first match, they are in third place with one point;
Background
A total of three times Slovakia and Bosnia and Herzegovina have met in history with a balance of two victories for Bosnia and Herzegovina while only once Slovakia has won. The last time they met was in 2013 in the qualification for the European Championship in which Bosnia won 1-2;
Venue: The match will be played at the Tehelné pole located in Bratislava, which was inaugurated in 1940 and has a capacity of 30,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Slovakia and Bosnia and Herzegovina will meet in the match corresponding to the second day of the Eurocup Qualification. Both are in Group J along with Portugal, Luxembourg, Iceland and Liechtenstein;
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of the match between Slovakia vs Bosnia Herzegovina in Euro 2024 Qualification.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifriacute; n for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live from VAVEL.