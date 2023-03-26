Slovenia vs San Marino LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Euro Cup Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Eslovenia vs San Marino in Euro Cup Qualifiers
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Eslovenia vs San Marino match in the Euro Cup Qualifiers.
What time is Eslovenia vs San Marino match for Euro Cup Qualifiers?
This is the start time of the game Eslovenia vs San Marino of March 26th, in several countries:
Mexico: 10:00 a.m. CDMX
Argentina: 10:00 a.m.
Chile: 12:00 noon
Colombia: 10:00 a.m.
Peru: 10:00 a.m.
USA: 12:00 noon ET
Ecuador: 12:00 noon ET
Uruguay: 11:00 a.m.
Paraguay: 11:00 a.m.
Spain: 18:00 hours
Mexico: 10:00 a.m. CDMX
Argentina: 10:00 a.m.
Chile: 12:00 noon
Colombia: 10:00 a.m.
Peru: 10:00 a.m.
USA: 12:00 noon ET
Ecuador: 12:00 noon ET
Uruguay: 11:00 a.m.
Paraguay: 11:00 a.m.
Spain: 18:00 hours
Where and how to watch Slovenia vs San Marino and live
The match will not be broadcast on television.
If you want to watch Slovenia vs San Marino in streaming, it will not be broadcasted on any platform.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
If you want to watch Slovenia vs San Marino in streaming, it will not be broadcasted on any platform.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
How is Slovenia coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 2-1 against Norway, having a streak of 4 wins, 1 draw and 0 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need not to make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Kazakhstan 1-2 Slovenia, 23 Mar, 2023, Euro Qualifiers
Slovenia 1-0 Montenegro, 20 Nov, 2022, International friendlies
Romania 1-2 Slovenia, 17 Nov, 2022, International friendlies
Sweden 1-1 Slovenia, Sep 27, 2022, UEFA Nations League
Slovenia 2-1 Norway, 24 Sep, 2022, UEFA Nations League
Kazakhstan 1-2 Slovenia, 23 Mar, 2023, Euro Qualifiers
Slovenia 1-0 Montenegro, 20 Nov, 2022, International friendlies
Romania 1-2 Slovenia, 17 Nov, 2022, International friendlies
Sweden 1-1 Slovenia, Sep 27, 2022, UEFA Nations League
Slovenia 2-1 Norway, 24 Sep, 2022, UEFA Nations League
How is San Marino coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was 0-0 against Seychelles, having a streak of 0 wins, 2 draws and 3 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
San Marino 0-2 Northern Ireland, 23 Mar, 2023, Euro Qualifiers
St. Lucia 1-0 San Marino, 20 Nov, 2022, International Friendlies
St. Lucia 1-1 San Marino, 17 Nov, 2022, International Friendlies
San Marino 0-4 Estonia, 26 Sep, 2022, UEFA Nations League
San Marino 0-0 Seychelles, 21 Sep, 2022, International Friendlies
San Marino 0-2 Northern Ireland, 23 Mar, 2023, Euro Qualifiers
St. Lucia 1-0 San Marino, 20 Nov, 2022, International Friendlies
St. Lucia 1-1 San Marino, 17 Nov, 2022, International Friendlies
San Marino 0-4 Estonia, 26 Sep, 2022, UEFA Nations League
San Marino 0-0 Seychelles, 21 Sep, 2022, International Friendlies
Watch out for this San Marino player
San Marino striker, Filippo Berardi 25 years old has had a good performance, the attacker has played 1 game as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 0 goals in the tournament and 0 assists in the Italian team A. C. Sammaurese of Serie D, being crucial for the team, looking to help with the victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, being one of the players that attract the most attention for his experience he has with the club and wants to respond to the calls.
Watch out for this San Marino player
San Marino striker, Filippo Berardi 25 years old has had a good performance, the attacker has played 1 game as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 0 goals in the tournament and 0 assists in the Italian team A. C. Sammaurese of Serie D, being crucial for the team, looking to help with the victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, being one of the players that attract the most attention for his experience he has with the club and wants to respond to the calls.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of Slovenia vs San Marino, match of Euro Qualifying. The match will take place at the Stožice Stadium, at 12:00.