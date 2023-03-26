Cuba vs Guadeloupe LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Concacaf Nations League 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Cuba vs Guadeloupe Live in TV channel in USA
USA Date: Friday, March 26
USA Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
USA TV channel (English): Paramount+
USA TV channel (Spanish): VIX+
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Last lineup Guadeloupe
Davy Rouyard, Andreaw Gavillon, Morgan Jean-Pierre, Anthony Baron, Nathanael Saintini, Nicolas Saint-Ruf, Johan Rotsen, Meddy Lina, Florian David, Gregordy Gendrey, Matthias Paeton.
Last lineup Cuba
Sandy Sánchez, Carlos Vázquez, Dariel Morejón, Yosel Piedra, Willian Pozo, Maykel Reyes, Karel Espino, Yunior Pérez, Yasnier Matos, Dairon Reyes, Luis Paradela.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The central referee for this Cuba vs. Guadeloupe will be Ricardo Montero; Carlos Fernandez, first line; William Chow, second line; Randy Encarnacion, fourth assistant.
How does Guadalupe arrive?
Like its counterpart Cuba, the team of Guadeloupe, coached by Jocelyn Angloma, has already qualified to the next round of the CONCACAF Nations League by placing second in its sector with 9 points after 3 wins and 2 losses. If Guadeloupe beats Cuba today, it would not be able to aspire to the top spot as it would have to win by a difference of 6 goals to do so. In its most recent match, the Guadeloupe team was defeated by Antigua and Barbuda by a score of 0-1.
How does Cuba arrive?
The Cuban national team coached by Pablo Eller Sanchez, has had a great tournament in this Nations League and their numbers endorse them. In this tournament, the Cuban team is placed first in Group A, which it shares with the selection of Guadeloupe, Antigua and Barbuda, and Barbados, registering 12 points after 5 games played as a result of 4 wins and 1 loss. In their most recent match, Cuba won by the minimum in their visit to Barbados with a solitary goal by Maykel Reyes in the 3rd minute.
Matchday 6
The activity in all the leagues and cups of the world is paused to have an attractive FIFA date and, on this Sunday noon, we will have a match corresponding to the group stage matches of the CONCACAF Nations League. The Antonio Maceo stadium will witness the last match of Group A between the Cuban national team and the Guadeloupe national team. Both teams will want to end this qualifier on the right foot and will be looking to do so with a victory. Will the locals or the visitors be able to do it?
The match will be played at the Stadium Antonio Maceo
The match between Cuba - Guadeloupe will be played at the Antonio Maceo Stadium, in Santiago de Cuba, Cuba. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:00 pm (ET).
