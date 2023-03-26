England vs Ukraine LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Euro 2024 qualifiers

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here England vs Ukraine live score
When and where to watch England vs Ukraine live and online?
Player to watch from Ukraine: Artem Dovbyk
Player to watch from England: Harry Kane
Apart from becoming the goalscorer for the England team, he is having a very good season in the Premier League, having scored 21 goals (which is almost half of the goals scored by all of Tottenham) and is the second highest scorer below Erling Haaland. Will he have a good match tomorrow against the Ukrainians?
Times of the match
Argentina: 1:00 pm
Bolivia: 12:00 pm
Brazil:1:00 pm
Chile: 11:00 am
Colombia: 10:00 am
Ecuador: 10:00 am
USA (ET): 12:00 pm
Spain: 5:00 pm
Mexico:10:00 am
Paraguay: 12:00 pm
Peru: 10:00 am
Uruguay: 12:00 pm
Venezuela: 11:00 am
Last XI from Ukraine
Last XI from England
Ukraine come from a win!
After those matches, they started with the Nations League and had a very good run, since in 6 games they won 3, drew 2 and lost 1. The first two were victories; 0-1 against Ireland and 3-0 against Armenia, the third game was a draw against Ireland 1-1. Scotland came to stop their run by beating them 3-0, but then they won 0-5 against Armenia and ended with a 0-0 draw against Scotland.
A few days ago they also played a friendly against the English team Brentford under 23 and won 0-2. Will the Ukrainians be able to defeat the English tomorrow?
England come from a win!
In the round of 16 they faced Senegal and won 3-0, but their run ended when they faced France and were defeated 1-2. After that good run in the World Cup, they started in a good way in the Euro 2024 qualifiers, since they beat the Italian team 1-2, with goals from Declan Rice and Harry Kane, Mateo Retegui closed the gap for the Italians but it was not enough. Can they double their points tomorrow against Ukraine?