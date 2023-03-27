Hungary vs Bulgaria LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in EURO 2024 Qualifiers

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow Hungary vs Bulgaria live in the Euro 2024 qualifiers.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Hungary vs. Bulgaria live match in the Euro 2024 qualifier, as well as the latest information from the Puskas Arena. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch the match Hungary vs Bulgaria live in the Qualification for Euro 2024?
If you want to watch Hungary vs Bulgaria live on TV, your option is: Sky HD in Mexico.
If you want to watch it directly by streaming: Blue To Go VE in Mexico and Star + in South America.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the Hungary vs Bulgaria match in the qualifiers for Euro 2024?
This is the kickoff time for the Hungary vs Bulgaria match on March 27, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 PM on Star +
Bolivia: 2:45 PM on Star+
Brazil: 3:45 PM on Star +
Chile: 3:45 PM on Star +
Colombia: 1:45 PM on Star +
Ecuador: 1:45 PM on Star +
USA (ET): 2:45 PM on ViX +
Spain: 7:45 PM
Mexico: 12:45 PM on Sky HD and Blue To Go VE
Paraguay: 2:45 PM on Star +
Peru: 1:45 PM on Star +
Uruguay: 3:45 PM on Star +
Venezuela: 2:45 PM on Star +
Puskas Arena
Stadium Located in Budapest, Hungary, is the most important stadium in the country, has a capacity for 67 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on November 15, 2019, is one of the most beautiful stadiums in that country, will be the venue for the meeting of Hungary vs Bulgaria in the qualifiers for the Euro 2024.
Referee
The central referee in charge of the match will be referee Halil Umut Meler, who will have the difficult task of imposing order in this qualifying match.
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will have a full roster for this match that promises intensity, excitement and goals.
Background
The record leans towards Hungary, since these two teams have only met on 2 occasions, leaving a record of one win for Hungary, one draw and Bulgaria has not been able to defeat the Hungarian national team as a visitor, so the favorite to take the 3 points will be Hungary.
How does Bulgaria arrive?
The Bulgarian national team has just lost 1-0 against Montenegro, a match that was very bad for them after controlling most of the game, but in a careless mistake Montenegro scored the only goal. They will try to get 3 points in Budapest against Hungary as visitors and recover their confidence in this qualification for the Euro 2024.
How does Hungary arrive?
The Hungarian national team will make its debut on this date 2 in the Qualifying Round for Euro 2024, after defeating Estonia 1-0 in a friendly match, a match they suffered but in the end managed to pull through with that solitary goal. They will make their debut against Bulgaria, a team that has already made its debut, and it is expected to be a very exciting match with two teams that will fight for the 3 points.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the match Hungary vs Bulgaria, corresponding to the Euro 2024 qualifiers. The match will take place at the Puskas Arena Park, at 12:45 pm.