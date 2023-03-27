Mexico vs Jamaica LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch CONCACAF Nations League Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow Mexico vs Jamaica live from the CONCACAF Nations League 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share the initial line-ups for Mexico vs Jamaica live for the 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League Group Phase, as well as the most recent information coming from the Azteca Stadium. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Mexico vs Jamaica online and live from the CONCACAF Nations League 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Mexico vs Jamaica match in several countries:
Argentina: 21 hours on Star+
Bolivia: 20 hours in Star+
Brazil: 21 hours on Star+
Chile: 21 hours on Star+
Colombia: 19 hours on Star+
Ecuador: 19 hours on Star+
USA (ET): 20 hours on TUDN, VIX+, Univision
Spain: 01 hours without Transmission
Mexico: 6 pm on Azteca 7, TUDN, Channel 5, VIX
Paraguay: 21 hours on Star+
Peru: 19 hours on Star+
Uruguay: 21 hours in Star+
Venezuela: 20 hours on Star+
Hirving Lozano, a must see player!
The Napoli winger seeks to continue being one of the fundamental pieces of the Mexican team, this is one of the orchestrators of the offensive and he comes to this duel after having started the Italian championship in a great way, placing himself among the best assisters of his club and helping in the offensive generation of the team. The most important thing for him is that he begins to have more regularity on the field of play and fits better with players like Raúl Jiménez and Alexis Vega or whoever replaces Tecatito Corona to form the offensive trident of Mexico. He currently has 8 assists and 3 goals in 27 games in all competitions for his Italian team.
How does Mexico get here?
The Mexican National Team begins a new era with the appointment of Diego Cocca as technical director and continues its path within the 2022-2023 Nations League, where the objective is to finish as Group A leader and fight for the title. Those led by Dieg Cocca are located in group A along with Jamaica and Suriname, so far, Tricolor is in first place with 7 points, after 2 wins and 1 draw. Some names that stand out in the call are those of Santiago Giménez, Hirving Lozano, Guillermo Ochoa, Edson Álvarez and Johan Vázquez. The call for these games was 23 players, with a youth base due to the generational change of the team, in the last game, the average age was 24 years and we had the debut of players like Israel Reyes, Carlos Acevedo and Santiago Giménez as part of the new generation of Mexico. El Tri comes into the game against Jamaica after a two-goal victory in Suriname, in the penultimate game of the CONCACAF Nations League. The game against Jamaica is the one that will define the order of how both teams qualify, Mexico would finish leading with a draw or victory and that is the objective.
Andrew Blake, a must see player!
The Philadelphia Union goalkeeper has become one of the great leaders of the Jamaican team and was a starter in all the matches of the process towards the World Cup in Qatar 2022. Now, after having run out of any chance, Blake is running to be the highest reference in the goal that Jamaica needs and their contribution will be very important for the future and the search for a ticket to the World Cup in 2026.
How does Jamaica arrive?
The Reggae Boyz come to this duel after running out of a ticket to the Qatar 2022 World Cup. A new process for the 2026 World Cup that will be held in North America, with FIFA changes to the World Cup, this process can be key for Jamaica to return to the highest international soccer cup, which it has not done since 1998. For this, Jamaica will seek to fight for some of the tickets in the absence of Mexico, the United States and Canada in the qualifying process and stand out as one of the most important teams in the area and show a significant improvement over other rivals in the area such as Panama, El Salvador and Honduras. At the moment, they are in second place in Group A of the CONCACAF Nations League and will seek to win to qualify as first place in their group and leave Mexico in second.
Where's the game?
The Azteca Stadium located in Mexico City will host this duel corresponding to the Group Phase of the CONCACAF Nations League 2022-2023. This stadium has a capacity for 83,200 fans and was inaugurated in 1966.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Mexico vs. Jamaica live match, corresponding to the Group Phase of the CONCACAF Nations League 2022-2023. The match will take place at the Azteca Stadium, at 8:00 p.m.