Centro African Republic vs Madagascar LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2023 African Cup Qualifiers Match
Image: Internet

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Centro African Republic vs Madagascar live stream, as well as the latest information from the Stade de la Réunification.
How to watch Centro African Republic vs Madagascar Live Stream on TV and Online?

The match Centro African Republic vs Madagascar will not be broadcast live on TV.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is Centro African Republic vs Madagascar match for 2023 African Cup Qualifiers?

This is the start time of the game Centro African Republic vs Madagascar of 27th March 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 10:00 AM
Bolivia: 9:00 AM
Brazil: 10:00 AM
Chile: 10:00 AM
Colombia: 8:00 AM
Ecuador: 8:00 AM
USA (ET): 9:00 AM
Spain: 3:00 PM
Mexico: 7:00 AM
Paraguay: 9:00 AM
Peru: 8:00 AM
Uruguay: 10:00 AM
Venezuela: 9:00 AM

Key player - Madagascar

In Madagascar, one of the players to watch is Hakim Abdallah, who has had a good season with his team, Royal Excelsior in Belgium.

Key player - Centro African Republic

In Central African Republic, one of the team's most outstanding players is Louis Mafouta, who has scored four goals for his national team.

Centro African Republic vs Madagascar history

These two teams have met five times. The statistics are in favor of the Central African Republic, who have emerged victorious on two occasions, while Madagascar have won on one occasion to leave a balance of two draws.

In Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers

As for the African Cup of Nations qualifiers, these two teams have met three times. The statistics are in favor of the Central African Republic, who have emerged victorious on two occasions, while the remaining match was a draw.

Madagascar

Madagascar is thirsting for revenge and will be looking to hit back at the Central African Republic. However, the necessary improvement is not only in the search for results, but also in the way of playing, which has not yielded good results and that is why they are at the bottom of the table.

Centro African Republic

The Central African Republic comes into this match aiming to beat Madagascar again, this time at home, in order to catch up with Ghana at the top of the Group E table. It will be a crucial match to take advantage of the other members of the group for one of the qualification places for the African Cup.

The match will be played at the Stade de la Réunification

The Central African Republic vs Madagascar match will be played at the Stade de la Reunification, located in the city of Douala, Cameroon. This stadium, inaugurated in 1972, has a capacity for 30,000 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2023 African Cup Qualifiers match: Centro African Republic vs Madagascar Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match.
VAVEL Logo