Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2023 African Cup Qualifiers Match

Tune in here Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria Live Score!
How to watch Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria Live Stream on TV and Online?
What time is Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria match for 2023 African Cup Qualifiers?
Argentina: 1:00 PM
Bolivia: 12:00 PM
Brazil: 1:00 PM
Chile: 1:00 PM
Colombia: 11:00 AM
Ecuador: 11:00 AM
USA (ET): 12:00 PM
Spain: 6:00 PM
Mexico: 10:00 AM
Paraguay: 12:00 PM
Peru: 11:00 AM
Uruguay: 1:00 PM
Venezuela: 12:00 PM
Key player - Nigeria
In Nigeria, the presence of Victor Osimhen stands out, who besides being the star of his team, has had a great season being one of the stars of Napoli in Italian soccer.
Key player - Guinea-Bissau
In Guinea-Bissau, the presence of Mama Baldé stands out, who scored the goal with which his team defeated Nigeria in the previous match, stands out.
Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria history
These two teams have met twice before. The statistics are evenly matched, with each having won once.
In African Cup qualifiers
As for the African Cup of Nations qualifiers, these two teams have met once, in the previous match, so the advantage in this part goes to Guinea-Bissau.
Nigeria
Nigeria comes into this match looking for revenge, especially after losing at home to Guinea-Bissau. It will be a high-pressure game for the team, as they are not only obliged to win, but also to show why they are the favorites in this group.
Guinea-Bissau
Guinea-Bissau has been a pleasant surprise in this group of the African Cup qualifiers, especially after defeating Nigeria in the previous match. Now, with the momentum that this victory has given them, they hope to achieve a victory that leaves them one step away from qualifying for the continent's top national team tournament.