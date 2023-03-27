Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2023 African Cup Qualifiers Match
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria live stream, as well as the latest information from the 24 de Setembro Stadium.
How to watch Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria Live Stream on TV and Online?

The match Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria will not be broadcast live on TV.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria match for 2023 African Cup Qualifiers?

This is the start time of the game Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria of 27th March 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 1:00 PM
Bolivia: 12:00 PM
Brazil: 1:00 PM
Chile: 1:00 PM
Colombia: 11:00 AM
Ecuador: 11:00 AM
USA (ET): 12:00 PM
Spain: 6:00 PM
Mexico: 10:00 AM
Paraguay: 12:00 PM
Peru: 11:00 AM
Uruguay: 1:00 PM
Venezuela: 12:00 PM

Key player - Nigeria

In Nigeria, the presence of Victor Osimhen stands out, who besides being the star of his team, has had a great season being one of the stars of Napoli in Italian soccer.

Key player - Guinea-Bissau

In Guinea-Bissau, the presence of Mama Baldé stands out, who scored the goal with which his team defeated Nigeria in the previous match, stands out.

Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria history

These two teams have met twice before. The statistics are evenly matched, with each having won once.

In African Cup qualifiers

As for the African Cup of Nations qualifiers, these two teams have met once, in the previous match, so the advantage in this part goes to Guinea-Bissau.

Nigeria

Nigeria comes into this match looking for revenge, especially after losing at home to Guinea-Bissau. It will be a high-pressure game for the team, as they are not only obliged to win, but also to show why they are the favorites in this group.

Guinea-Bissau

Guinea-Bissau has been a pleasant surprise in this group of the African Cup qualifiers, especially after defeating Nigeria in the previous match. Now, with the momentum that this victory has given them, they hope to achieve a victory that leaves them one step away from qualifying for the continent's top national team tournament.

The match will be played at the 24 de Setembro Stadium

The Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria match will be played at the 24 de Setembro Stadium, located in the city of Bissau, in Guinea-Bissau. This stadium, inaugurated in 1989, has a capacity for 20,000 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 African Cup Qualifiers match: Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo