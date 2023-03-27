South Sudan vs Congo Republic LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch African Cup of Nations qualifiers

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for South Sudan vs Congo Republic live, as well as the latest information from Benjamín Mkapa Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match South Sudan vs Congo Republic live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is South Sudan vs Congo Republic?
This is the kick-off time for the South Sudan vs Republic of Congo match on March 27, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 10:00 hrs. -
Bolivia: 9:00 hrs. -
Brazil: 10:00 hrs. -
Chile: 9:00 hrs. -
Colombia: 8:00 hrs. -
Ecuador: 8:00 hrs. -
Spain: 15:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 7:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 9:00 hrs. -
Peru: 8:00 hrs. -
Uruguay: 10:00 hrs. -
Key player in Congo Republic
One of the players to take into account in the Republic of Congo is Thievy Bifouma, the 30 year old center forward, is currently a poor player and so far in the qualifiers for the African Cup of Nations has not been able to assist, but has already scored a goal, this one against South Sudan.
Key player in South Sudan
One of the most outstanding players in South Sudan is Peter Chol, the 28-year-old attacking midfielder is currently a free player and so far in the qualifiers for the African Cup of Nations he has not been able to assist, but he has already scored a goal, this one against the Republic of Congo.
History South Sudan vs Congo Republic
In total, the two teams have met once, the record is dominated by South Sudan with one win, there have been no draws and Republic of Congo has not won a match.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by South Sudan with two goals to Congo Republic's one.
Actuality - Republic of Congo
Republic of Congo has been having a regular performance in the qualification for the African Cup of Nations, because after playing three matches, they are in fourth place in their group with three points, this product of; one win, zero draws and two defeats, they have also scored two goals, but have conceded six, for a goal difference of -4.
- Last five matches
Senegal 1 - 0 Republic of Congo
Cameroon 1 - 0 Congo Republic
Republic of Congo 0 - 0 Niger
Republic of the Congo 1 - 2 South Sudan
Actuality - South Sudan
South Sudan has been having a regular performance in the African Cup of Nations qualifiers, as after playing three matches they are in second place in the group standings with three points, after winning one match, drawing none and losing two. They have also scored three goals and conceded five, for a goal difference of -2.
Gambia 1 - 0 South Sudan
- Last five matches
Gambia 1 - 0 South Sudan
South Sudan 1 - 3 Mali
Ethiopia 0 - 0 South Sudan
South Sudan 0 - 5 Ethiopia
Republic of Congo 1 - 2 South Sudan
The match will be played at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium
The match between South Sudan and Republic of Congo will take place at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in the city of Dar es Salaam (Tanzania), the stadium is where the Tanzania national soccer team plays its home matches, it was built in 2007 and has a capacity for approximately 60,000 spectators.
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the South Sudan vs Congo Republic match, valid for matchday four of group G of the African Cup of Nations qualifiers.
