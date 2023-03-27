USA vs El Salvador LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to CONCACAF Nations League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here United States vs El Salvador Live Score
How to watch United States vs El Salvador Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 7:30 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): In TNT USA.
USA TV channel (Spanish): In Telemundo Deportes.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for United States vs El Salvador: match for the in CONCACAF Nations League Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Monday, March 27, 2023.
|
20:30 hours
|
In Star.
|
Bolivia
|
Monday, March 27, 2023.
|
17:30 hours
|
In Star.
|
Brazil
|
Monday, March 27, 2023.
|
21:30 hours
|
In Star.
|
Chile
|
Monday, March 27, 2023.
|
20:30 hours
|
In Star.
|
Colombia
|
Monday, March 27, 2023.
|
18:30 hours
|
In Star.
|
Ecuador
|
Monday, March 27, 2023.
|
13:45 hours
|
In Star.
|
Spain
|
Monday, March 27, 2023.
|
23:30 hours
|
No transmission
|
Canada
|
Monday, March 27, 2023.
|
19:30 hours
|
In Fubo TV Canada.
|
USA
|
Monday, March 27, 2023.
|
19:30 hours
|
In Telemundo Deportes, TNT USA and Universo Now.
|
Mexico
|
Monday, March 27, 2023.
|
17:30 hours
|
No transmission
|
Paraguay
|
Monday, March 27, 2023.
|
20:30 hours
|
In Star.
|
Peru
|
Monday, March 27, 2023.
|
18:30 hours
|
In Star.
|
Uruguay
|
Monday, March 27, 2023.
|
20:30 hours
|
In Star.
|
Venezuela
|
Monday, March 27, 2023.
|
19:30 hours
|
In Star.
Player to watch for El Salvador
U.S. player to watch
United States is ahead of Mexico
The Mexican-American scored a goal in the victory against Granda, being his first goal in the national team. But Zendejas made some important statements prior to this game.
"Today, I believe that the United States is one step ahead of Mexico".
Alejandro Zendejas' first USMNT goal makes it 7-1 😱— B/R Football (@brfootball) March 25, 2023
Watch on TNT 📺 pic.twitter.com/JeixHbQZPI
How does El Salvador fare?
But in that game last year in 2022, they had two ejections on both sides that caused them to lose the game in a 1-goal tie.
This will be El Salvador's last game in this Nations League. With a qualification to the next round.
How does the United States fare?
Apart from that, the United States defeated Grenada with 7 goals to 1, with two braces from Ricardo Pepi and Weston Mckennie. Pulisic, Aaronson and Zendejas scored the winning goals.
The Stars and Stripes had great stats against Grenada over 19 shots, 12 on goal, 69% possession and over 7 corner kicks.
The last time the Americans played against El Salvador they tied the game at 1 goal, in a controversial match and tied it in the 91st minute with Morris. After a historic win for Salvadorans was looming.