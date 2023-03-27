USA vs El Salvador LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to CONCACAF Nations League Match
Photo: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
6:41 PMan hour ago

Follow here United States vs El Salvador Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the United States vs El Salvador live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from the Orlando City Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
6:36 PMan hour ago

How to watch United States vs El Salvador Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Monday, March 27, 2023.

USA Time: 7:30 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): In TNT USA.

USA TV channel (Spanish): In Telemundo Deportes.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

6:31 PMan hour ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for United States vs El Salvador: match for the in CONCACAF Nations League Match?

This is the start time of the game United States vs El Salvador: of Monday, March 27, 2023. In several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Monday, March 27, 2023.

20:30 hours

In Star.

Bolivia

Monday, March 27, 2023.

17:30 hours

 In Star.

Brazil

Monday, March 27, 2023.

21:30 hours

 In Star.

Chile

Monday, March 27, 2023.

20:30 hours

In Star.

Colombia

Monday, March 27, 2023.

18:30 hours

In Star.

Ecuador

Monday, March 27, 2023.

13:45 hours

 In Star.

Spain

Monday, March 27, 2023.

23:30 hours

  No transmission

Canada

Monday, March 27, 2023.

19:30 hours

 In Fubo TV Canada.

USA

Monday, March 27, 2023.

19:30 hours

In Telemundo Deportes, TNT USA and Universo Now.

Mexico

Monday, March 27, 2023.

17:30 hours

 No transmission

Paraguay

Monday, March 27, 2023.

20:30 hours

In Star.

Peru

Monday, March 27, 2023.

18:30 hours

In Star.

Uruguay

Monday, March 27, 2023.

20:30 hours

 In Star.

Venezuela

Monday, March 27, 2023.

19:30 hours

 In Star.

 

6:26 PMan hour ago

Player to watch for El Salvador

Tomas Romero is the player to follow, but from the back, the goalkeeper of Toronto of the MLS, knows some players from the United States, a fact to highlight that he was born in American territory. But he made the decision to represent El Salvador. In the last game against Honduras he conceded a goal.
6:21 PMan hour ago

U.S. player to watch

Ricardo Pepi, Groningen's center forward, is the player you should not lose track of, with his club in the Eredivisie he has scored 9 goals and 3 assists in 21 games. In the last game he scored a brace, scoring a goal at the 4th and 53rd minute.
Photo: USA
Photo: USA
6:16 PMan hour ago

United States is ahead of Mexico

The history of Alejandro Zendejas with the United States has been a novel, after a long time without knowing his decision whether to go for Mexico or the United States, the player of America of Liga MX took the American way.

The Mexican-American scored a goal in the victory against Granda, being his first goal in the national team. But Zendejas made some important statements prior to this game.

"Today, I believe that the United States is one step ahead of Mexico".

6:11 PM2 hours ago

How does El Salvador fare?

The Salvadorans arrive as second in the group, hoping that they can give a surprise, after being left out of the World Cup being seventh, but with great illusion to return to give a great game to the United States. They have a win against Grenada and another two-goal draw.

But in that game last year in 2022, they had two ejections on both sides that caused them to lose the game in a 1-goal tie.

This will be El Salvador's last game in this Nations League. With a qualification to the next round.

Photo: El Salvador
Photo: El Salvador
6:06 PM2 hours ago

How does the United States fare?

The leaders of group D are already more than qualified to the next round with 7 points, they have only tied 1 game out of the 3 games that Grenada and El Salvador have played.

Apart from that, the United States defeated Grenada with 7 goals to 1, with two braces from Ricardo Pepi and Weston Mckennie. Pulisic, Aaronson and Zendejas scored the winning goals.

The Stars and Stripes had great stats against Grenada over 19 shots, 12 on goal, 69% possession and over 7 corner kicks.

The last time the Americans played against El Salvador they tied the game at 1 goal, in a controversial match and tied it in the 91st minute with Morris. After a historic win for Salvadorans was looming.

Photo: USA
Photo: USA
6:01 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 in to CONCACAF Nations League Match United States vs El Salvador LIVE Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo