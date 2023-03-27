Greece vs Lithuania LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Last Lithuanian line-up
Lithuania fielded this starting eleven in their previous match. Bartckus, Lasickas, Kazukolovas, Girdvainis, Beneta, Cernych, Gineitis, Simkus, Golubickas, Jankauskas and Paulauskus.
Greece's last lineup
Greece fielded this starting XI in their previous match. Vlachodimos, Baldock, Mavropanos, Hatzidiakos, Tsimikas, Siopis, Mantalos, Pelkas, Masouras, Bakasetas and Giakoumakis.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Greece vs Lithuania of 27th March 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 1:00 PM,
Bolivia: 1:00 PM.
Brasil: 1:00 PM.
Chile: 12:00 PM.
Colombia: 11:00 AM.
Ecuador: 11:00 AM.
USA (ET): 12:00 PM.
Spain: 6:00 PM,
Mexico: 10:00 AM.
Paraguay: 1:00 PM.
Peru: 1:00 PM.
Uruguay: 1:00 PM.
Venezuela: 12:00 PM.
Where to watch
The match between Greece vs Lithuania will not be shown on any TV channel. In addition, if you want to watch it online you can keep informed about what happens in the match and the updated result on VAVEL.
Lithuania qualification
Lithuania is in group G of the Eurocup qualification. The group is composed of Montenegro, Serbia, Hungary and Bulgaria. The Lithuanians are tied on points with the three teams below them in the standings, as Serbia and Montenegro are first and second respectively because they won the first match. For the next round, the top two from each group advance to play in the European Championship.
Greece qualification
Greece is in group B of the Euro qualifiers. The group is made up of France, Ireland, Gibraltar and the Netherlands. The Greeks are tied on points with France at the top of the standings because they won the first match. For the next round, the top two from each group advance to play in the Eurocup.
Lithuania's last match
Lithuania lost 2-0 to Serbia in Belgrade on matchday 1 of the Euro qualifiers. The Serbs went for the Lithuanians from the first minute and in the first quarter of an hour of the match they got the goal thanks to Tadic who received Kostic's assist and opened the scoring. Stojkovic's side looked to increase the lead and Grujic hit the woodwork with his shot. The players went to the locker room with the minimal victory of Serbia, which on the return from the break got the second goal with the goal of Vlahovic to give the first three points to the Serbs.
Greece's last match
Greece won in the last match against Gibraltar by a resounding 0-3 at the Algarve Stadium, corresponding to the first day of the Euro qualifiers. In the first 45 minutes the Greeks put the game away as they led 0-2 at halftime. Masouras scored the first goal of the match in the 11th minute after a dominant start by the Greeks. Just past the half-hour mark, Pelkas smashed the ball against the woodwork. A few minutes later, however, he set up Siopis, who managed to increase the lead before going to the dressing room. Before the hour mark, Bakasetas scored the third goal to add three points to his tally in the qualifying group.
