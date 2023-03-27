Ireland vs France LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Euro 2024 Qualifiers
10:00 AM2 hours ago

9:55 AM3 hours ago

What time is Ireland vs France match for Euro 2024 Qualifiers?

This is the start time of the game Ireland vs France of March 27th in several countries:

Argentina: 8:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Bolivia: 7:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Brazil: 8:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Chile: 8:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

France: 5:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Colombia: 6:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Ecuador: 6:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

United States (ET): 7:45 PM on ViX

Spain: 12:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Mexico: 5:45 PM on SKY Sports and SKY Blue to go

Paraguay: 8:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Peru: 6:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Uruguay: 8:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

9:50 AM3 hours ago

Last games Ireland vs France

On six occasions these nations have faced each other in the current millennium with the advantage going to the French National Team with a balance of four wins and two draws, so they will be looking to continue the positive streak.

France 2-0 Ireland, Friendly Match 2018

France 2-1 Ireland, Euro 2016

France 1-1 Ireland, World Cup Qualifiers 2009

Ireland 0-1 France, World Cup Qualifiers 2009

Ireland 0-1 France, World Cup Qualification 2005

9:45 AM3 hours ago

Key Player France

He made his debut as team captain in the best possible way, as PSG's Kylian Mbappé started with a brace and will be hoping to continue in the same vein on Monday.
9:40 AM3 hours ago

Key player Ireland

Be careful with what goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher can do under the three posts, as he is expected to be very active and his saves could be key to rescue a positive result in his debut in these qualifiers.
9:35 AM3 hours ago

Last lineup France

16 Mike Maignan, 4 Dayot Upamecano, 13 Ibrahima Konaté, 22 Theo Hernandez, 5 Jules Koundé, 7 Antoine Griezmann, 14 Adrien Rabiot, 8 Aurélien Tchouaméni, 12 Randal Kolo Muani, 10 Kylian Mbappé, 20 Kingsley Coman.
9:30 AM3 hours ago

Last lineup Ireland

16 Caoimhin Kelleher, 12 Nathan Collins, 4 Dara O'Shea, 22 Andrew Omobamidele, 8 Alan Browne, 21 William Smallbone, 14 Jayson Molumby, 3 Callum O'Dowda, 7 Matt Doherty, 19 Evan Ferguson, 9 Michael Obafemi.
9:25 AM3 hours ago

They exploited their opponents' weaknesses

Didier Deschamps, head coach of the France national team, assured that the team took advantage of the opponent's weaknesses to get the three points, but they now need to focus on the next game and celebrate the latest win with restraint.

"It's a good start, although the Netherlands had some problems, with sick and injured players. But that doesn't take anything away from what we did in this beautiful environment. And not taking this goal to the end is better. There are a lot of positives," he told the press conference.

9:20 AM3 hours ago

France: keep on with the Machine

World Cup runners-up France got off on the right foot in the group stage by beating the Netherlands and will be looking to avoid what happened to them in the UEFA Nations League, where they will be looking to press from the start so as not to jeopardize their qualification for Europe's top competition.
9:15 AM3 hours ago

Ireland: taking advantage of home advantage

Ireland took advantage of not playing in midweek to hold a friendly against Latvia, where they won 3-2, in order to prepare for this game and make a splash at home, remembering that the first two places in the sector qualify for the European Championship to be held in Germany in 2024.
9:10 AM3 hours ago

How is Group B going?

France | 3 points

Greece | 3 points

Ireland | 0 points

Gibraltar | 0 points

Netherlands | 0 points

9:05 AM3 hours ago

The Kick-off

The Ireland vs France match will be played at the Aviva Stadium, in Dublin, Ireland. The kick-off is scheduled at 14:45 pm ET.
9:00 AM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Ireland vs France!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
