Austria vs Estonia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Euro Cup Qualifiers Match

Tune in here Austria vs Estonia in Euro Cup Qualifiers
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Austria vs Estonia match in the Euro Cup Qualifiers.
What time is Austria vs Estonia match for Euro Cup Qualifiers?
This is the start time of the game Austria vs Estonia of March 27th, in several countries:
Mexico: 1:45 p.m. CDMX
Argentina: 3:45 p.m.
Chile: 3:45 p.m.
Colombia: 1:45 p.m.
Peru: 1:45 p.m.
USA: 3:45pm ET
Ecuador: 3:45 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 2:45 p.m. ET
Paraguay: 2:45 p.m. ET
Spain: 21:45 hours
Where and how Austria vs Estonia and live
The match will not be broadcast on television.
If you want to watch Austria vs Estonia in streaming, it will not be broadcasted on any platform.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
How is Austria coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 4-1 against Azerbaijan, having a streak of 3 wins, 0 draws and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Austria 4-1 Azerbaijan, 24 Mar, 2023, Euro Qualifiers
Austria 2-0 Italy, 20 Nov, 2022, International friendlies
Andorra 0-1 Austria, 16 Nov, 2022, International friendlies
Austria 1-3 Croatia, 25 Sep, 2022, UEFA Nations League
France 2-0 Austria, 22 Sep, 2022, UEFA Nations League
How is Estonia doing?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have performed very well, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was 1-3 against Albania, having a streak of 2 wins, 1 draw and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Hungary 1-0 Estonia, 23 Mar, 2023, International friendlies
Italy 1-2 England, 23 Mar, 2023, European Championship Qualifiers
Austria 2-0 Italy, 20 Nov, 2022, International Friendlies
Albania 1-3 Italy, 16 Nov, 2022, International Friendlies
Hungary 0-2 Italy, 26 Sep, 2022, UEFA Nations League
Watch out for this player from Austria
The striker of Austria, Marko Arnautović of 33 years has had a good performance, the striker has played 16 games as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 8 goals and 0 assists in the Bologna F. C. 1909 of the Italian Serie A, being crucial for his selection, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, so he will seek to seize the moment and highlight before high caliber teammates.
Watch out for this Estonian player
The Estonian striker, Martin Miller 25 years old has had a good performance, the attacker has played 2 games as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 1 goal in the tournament and 0 assists in the Meistriliiga with FC Flora Tallinn, being crucial for the team, looking to help with the victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, being one of the players that most draws attention for his experience he has with the club and wants to respond to the calls.