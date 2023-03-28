Chile vs Paraguay LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Chile vs Paraguay live online
The match will be broadcasted on TUDN.
Chile vs Paraguay can be tuned in from the live streams of the TUDN App.
What time is the Chile vs. Paraguay match corresponding to the friendly match for the FIFA matchday?
This is the kick-off time for the Chile vs Paraguay match on March 27, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 20:30 hours
Bolivia: 8:30 p.m.
Brazil: 8:30 p.m.
Chile: 8:30 p.m.
Colombia: 18:30 hours
Ecuador: 6:30 p.m.
Spain: 11:30 p.m.
United States: 8:30 p.m. PT and 10:30 p.m. ET
Mexico: 6:30 p.m.
Paraguay: 8:30 p.m.
Peru: 8:30 p.m.
Uruguay: 8:30 p.m.
Venezuela: 7:30 p.m.
Japan: 7:30 p.m.
India: 6:30 p.m.
Nigeria: 6:30 p.m.
South Africa: 6:30 p.m.
Australia: 6:30 p.m.
United Kingdom ET: 6:30 p.m.
Paraguay Statements
Guillermo Barros Schelotto spoke ahead of this important match: "Hopefully it will be a good game and we can do what we've been planning. Our opponents will be trying to do the same. Hopefully this will be useful for both teams for the qualifiers coming up in September". "They have experienced and young players, we have to see how coach Berizzo combines them, with whom we know each other from Argentina, he has been in Paraguay before me, so he knows us well." "I also know Chile a lot, Sanchez, Vidal and Medel. The younger players who have appeared in the last Qualifiers are going to have much more shooting and a better presence." "There are no extra-sporting issues with them. What's more, I talked about it with Angel when we were in Sao Paulo, it is for a sporting issue, they have to achieve the level that one believes is necessary to be in consideration for the National Team." "We work and will work on the spirit of the Paraguayan player, also taking him to a field where soccer evolves, in a more dynamic, faster soccer, adapting to modern soccer the idiosyncrasy of the Paraguayan soccer player."
How does Paraguay arrive?
Paraguay arrives to this match after losing against Peru in March last year, since this match, the national team lost two goals to zero; so they will go with everything to start with everything.
How does Chile arrive?
Chile arrives after losing against Ghana, where they were looking for the third place in the Kirin Cup, after not qualifying to the World Cup in Qatar.
The match will be played at the Monumental Stadium in Chile.
The Chile vs Paraguay match will be played at the Monumental Chile Stadium, located in Mainz, Germany. The stadium has a capacity for 40,000 people.
Welcome to the Chile vs Paraguay live stream, corresponding to the match corresponding to the friendly match of the FIFA World Cup. The match will take place at the Estadio Monumental Chile, at 8:30 pm.