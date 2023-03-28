Scotland vs Spain LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Euro Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Scotland vs Spain Live in TV channel in USA
USA Date: Tuesday, March 28
USA Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
USA TV channel (English): VIX+
USA TV channel (Spanish): VIX+
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
What time is Scotland vs Spain matchday 2 of the qualifiers for the Euro Cup?
This is the kick-off time for the Scotland vs Spain match on March 28, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 PM tbc
Bolivia: 3:45 PM to be confirmed
Brazil: 3:45 PM. tbc
Chile: 3:45 PM. tbc
Colombia: 1:45 PM. tbc
Ecuador: 1:45 PM. tbc
USA (ET): 2:45 PM. tbc
Spain: 7:45 PM. tbc
Mexico: 12:45 PM SKY Sports
Paraguay: 3:45 PM tbc.
Peru: 3:45 PM tbc
Uruguay: 3:45 PM tbc
Venezuela: 2:45 PM tbc
Last lineup Scotland
Angus Gunn, Hanley, Tierney, Ryan Porteous, A. Robertson, McGregor, Aaron Hickey, Ryan Jack, McGinn, Armstrong, Che Adams.
Last lineup Spain
Kepa Arrizabalaga; Daniel Carvajal, Nacho Fernandez, Aymeric Laporte, Alejandro Balde; Rodri, Mikel Merino; Dani Olmo, Iago Aspas, Gavi; Alvaro Morata
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The central referee for this Scotland vs Spain match will be Sandro Schärer; Stephane De Almeida, first line; Bekim Zoga, second line; Lukas Fähndrich, fourth assistant.
How does Spain arrive?
On the other hand, the Spanish national team coached by Luis de la Fuente was one of the great disappointments of the last World Cup in Qatar, having failed to advance from the round of 16 after being surprisingly eliminated against Morocco on penalties and thus failing to reach the quarterfinals. Now, Spain has turned the page and wants to give its fans some joy after its poor soccer performance in Qatar 2022. So far this year, the Spanish national team has not played any friendly matches, and its most recent match was its debut in this Nations League against Norway, where the score was 3-0 in favor of the Spaniards.
How does Scotland arrive?
The Scottish team, led by Steve Clarke, was one of the big absentees from the last World Cup in Qatar 2022. Scotland has not done a good job since Euro 2021, and last year the Nordic team failed to qualify for the World Cup, due to a 3-1 loss to Ukraine in the playoffs. Since that elimination, Scotland has focused on doing well in the Nations League and improving its soccer performance in several friendly matches with the aim of qualifying for the European Championship in the best possible way. Their second obstacle will not be easy as they face one of the best European teams, Spain, but they will be looking for the three points by taking advantage of their home advantage. In their most recent match, the Scottish team defeated Cyprus 3-1 on the first day of this UEFA Nations League.
Euro Cup Qualifier
The activity in all the leagues and cups of the world is paused to have an attractive FIFA date and, at noon on Tuesday, we will have a very striking match corresponding to the qualifiers for Euro 2024. The Hampden Park stadium will witness the second match of group A between Scotland and Spain. Both teams will want to continue with the good streak, as they both come from winning in this qualification, so they will try to do it again and get a second victory in this second matchday. Will the locals or the visitors be able to do it?
The match will be played at the Stadium Hampden Park
The match between Scotland - Spain will be played at the Hampden Park stadium, in Glasgow, Scotland. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:45 pm (ET).
