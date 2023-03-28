Australia vs Ecuador LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Australia vs Ecuador?
If you want to watch Australia vs Ecuador live on TV, your choice is ESPN +
If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.
What time is the match Australia vs Ecuador in Friendly Match?
This is the start time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 05:30 hrs.
Bolivia: 03:30 hrs.
Brazil: 04:30 hrs.
Chile: 03:30 hrs.
Colombia: 03:30 hrs.
Ecuador: 03:30 hrs
Spain: 10:30 hrs.
Mexico: 02:30 hrs.
Paraguay: 04:30 hrs.
Peru: 03:30 hrs.
Uruguay: 05:30 hrs.
France: 10:30 hrs.
Sweden: 10:30 hrs.
Watch out for this player in Ecuador
Felix Torres is a 26-year-old defender who has played 26 games this season, scoring two goals. He scored against Australia in the last friendly. He has played 21 matches with Ecuador's jersey in which he has scored three goals and two assists;
Watch out for this player in Australia
Jackson Irvine is a 30-year-old midfielder who plays for St. Pauli and has played 26 games this season, scoring seven goals and one assist. In 54 games he has played with the Australian national team with eight goals and three assists;
How does Ecuador arrive?
The Ecuadorian national team reached the World Cup with seven consecutive matches without losing. They won against hosts Qatar, drew against the Netherlands, but crashed out of the round of 16 after losing to Senegal in the direct duel. In their first match after the World Cup, they lost 3-1 to Australia.
How does Australia arrive?
Australia qualified for the World Cup in Qatar after beating Peru in a penalty shootout. In the group stage they came in second with six points, the same as France who came in first. In the round of 16, they lost 2-1 to Argentina. In their first match of 2023 they faced Ecuador where they won 3-1;
Background
Twice Australia and Ecuador have faced each other throughout history with a balance of one victory for each of the two teams. The last time they met was last Friday where Australia won 3-1;
Venue: The match will be played at the Marvel Stadium located in Melbourne, a stadium that was inaugurated in March 2000 and has a capacity for 53,359 spectators.
Preview of the match
Australia and Ecuador met in the friendly match played in this pair of national teams;
