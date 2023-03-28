South Korea vs Uruguay LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch South Korea vs Uruguay?
What time is the match between South Korea vs Uruguay?
This is the time the game starts in several countries:
Argentina: 6:00 AM
Bolivia: 6:00 AM
Brazil: 7:00 AM
Chile: 6:00 AM
Colombia: 5:00 AM
Ecuador: 5:00 AM
USA (ET): 6:00 AM
Spain: 13:00 PM
Mexico: 5:00 AM
Paraguay: 6:00 AM
Peru: 6:00 AM
Uruguay: 6:00 AM
Venezuela: 6:00 AM
England : 11.00 AM
Australia : 20:00 AM
India: 15:00 AM
Watch out for this player in Uruguay
Federico Valverde, a 24-year-old midfielder who currently plays for Real Madrid. He has scored 12 goals this season and has shared four assists and has just scored with his national team in his first game as captain of the Uruguayan national team.
Watch out for this player in South Korea
Heung Min Son, current Tottenham striker, has 10 goals and four assists in the 37 games he has played this season. While with South Korea he has 37 goals and 11 assists, the last two goals in the last match against Colombia.
How does Uruguay arrive?
The Uruguayan national team arrives after a disappointing performance at the World Cup in Qatar where they did not advance from the group stage when they were the second favorite of the group to qualify to the round of 16. A goalless draw against South Korea and a defeat against Portugal left them out, as South Korea beat Portugal in injury time on the last matchday. In their first match of the year, they played to a 1-1 draw against Japan last Friday;
How does South Korea arrive?
The South Korea National Team closed the 2022 World Cup in Qatar where, thanks to a victory over Portugal in stoppage time, they were able to advance from the group after finishing second in Group H with four points, the same as Uruguay, but the four goals scored were decisive. However, they lost 4-1 to Brazil in the round of 16. Meanwhile, in their first game of 2023 they drew 2-2 against Colombia despite going into halftime with a two-goal lead;
Background
A total of nine times South Korea and Uruguay have faced each other with a balance of six times for the Uruguayan team that has won six times, two times they have drawn and only once the victory has fallen to South Korea. The last time these two faced each other was at the Qatar World Cup in which they drew 0-0;
Venue: The match will be played at the Seoul World Cup Stadium, a stadium that was inaugurated in 2001 and has a capacity of 66,7704 spectators.
Preview of the match
South Korea and Uruguay will meet in a friendly match to take advantage of this national teams' international break.
