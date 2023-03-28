Namibia vs Cameroon: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers
Photo: CAF

How and where to watch the Namibia vs Cameroon match live?

What time is Namibia vs Cameroon match for Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers?

This is the start time of the game Namibia vs Cameroon of 28th March 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 10 am: No transmission

Bolivia 9 am: No transmission

Brazil 10 am: No transmission

Chile 9 am: No transmission

Colombia 8 am: No transmission

Ecuador 8 am: No transmission

USA 9 am ET: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Mexico 7 am: No transmission

Paraguay 9 am: No transmission

Peru 8 am: No transmission

Uruguay 10 am: No transmission

Venezuela 9 am: No transmission

Probable lineup for Cameroon

Epassy; Bokele, Wooh, Castelletto, Tolo; Kemen, Ntcham, Zambo Anguissa; Mbeumo, Ganago, Ngamaleu.
Indomitable Lions

Adding four points, Cameroon leads group C, also with two games in hand. However, the Indomitable Lions beat Burundi, 1-0, in addition to their 1-1 draw against the Warriors.
Probable lineup for Namibia

Kazapua; Nyambe, Hambira, Haoseb, Hanamub; Fredericks, Katua, Iimbondi, Hotto; Tjiueza, Shalulile.
Brave Warriors

Namibia is in second place in Group C with two points. The Brave Warriors played two games, drawing with Burundi and Cameroon, both by the score of 1-1.
When it starts and locations

The competition was scheduled for June and July 2023, however, it had to be postponed to January and February 2024, with Ivory Coast as host country. In a statement, CAF opted for the change due to the heavy rainy season. 

The competition will have great teams that count on players that play in the five main leagues in Europe and with squads full of stars, such as Algeria, Ivory Coast, Senegal, Ghana, Mali, Cameroon, and Morocco, which reached the semifinals of the World Cup in Qatar, eliminating powerful teams such as Belgium, Spain, and Portugal, falling only to France, runner-up in the World Cup.

The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations will be played in five cities in Ivory Coast: Abidjan, Bouaké, Yamoussoukro, Korhogo and San-Pedro.

Africa Cup of Nations

African Nations Championship, also known as CHAN, is a secondary tournament for national teams on the African continent, behind the African Cup of Nations, the famous CAN. The cup is organized every two years by the Confederation of African Football, with different organizers than the other tournament.

The first edition of the tournament took place in 2009, in Ivory Coast, when DR Congo won the championship by beating Ghana in the final. In 2011, the competition had an increase in the number of participants, where it went from eight to 16 teams.

Like the Africa Cup of Nations, the tournament has a knockout stage with 54 teams. The rules of the tournament consist of 16 teams that qualify and play in four groups and three duels. The top two qualify for the next phase, where a knockout stage is held and whoever loses is out.

This will be the 34th edition of the competition, which already has a heavy name on the soccer calendar, where several athletes from the world's top leagues play. The first edition took place in Sudan in 1957, where Egypt thrashed Ethiopia 4-0 to become the inaugural champions of the tournament.

Egypt is the competition's most successful team with seven titles, most recently in 2010. The team of star Mohamed Salah faces a long 23-year drought without winning the competition, where they were runners-up in 2021 to Senegal, who won the competition's first trophy.

Cameroon with five, Ghana with four, Nigeria with three, Ivory Coast, Algeria and DR Congo, both with two, are the biggest winners of the African competition. Zambia, Tunisia, Sudan, Senegal, Ethiopia, Morocco, South Africa and Congo complete the list with one title each. Mali, Burkina Faso, Uganda, Guinea and Libya reached the final but never won the competition, while Equatorial Guinea reached the quarterfinals.

By federation, the UNAF, where the northern countries are located, are the biggest winners. Egypt, Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia with 11 titles. WAFU, West Africa, with 10, joining Ghana, Nigeria, Ivory Coast and Senegal. Next is UNIFFAC, Central Africa, with eight, joining Cameroon, DR Congo, and Congo. Finally, CECAF, East Africa with Ethiopia and Sudan, with two, and COSAFA, South Africa with South Africa and Zambia, also with two.

Photo: CAN
Photo: CAN
Eye on the game

Namibia vs Cameroon live this Tuesday (28), at the Dobsonville Stadium at 9 am ET, for the Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers. The match is valid for the 4th round of the competition.
