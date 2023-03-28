Georgia vs Norway: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Euro 2024 Qualifiers

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Georgia vs Norway match live?
What time is Georgia vs Norway match for Euro 2024 Qualifiers?
Argentina 1 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Bolivia 12 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Brazil 1 pm: ESPN4, Star +
Chile 12 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Colombia 11 am: ESPN2, Star +
Ecuador 11 am: ESPN2, Star +
USA 12 pm ET: Fox Sports 2, VIX+, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com
Mexico 10 am: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Paraguay 12 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Peru 11 am: ESPN2, Star +
Uruguay 1 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Venezuela 12 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Norway squads
Goalkeepers: Örjan Nyland (RB Leipzig), Jacob Karlstrom (Molde FK) e Egil Selvik (Haugesund)
Defenders: Kristoffer Ajer (Brentford), Fredrik Björkan (Bodo/Glimt), Birger Meling (Rennes), Stian Rode Gregersen (Bordeaux), Andreas Hanche-Olsen (Mainz 05), Marcus Holmgren Pedersen (Feyenoord), Julian Ryerson (Borussia Dortmund), Stefan Strandberg (Valerenga) e Leo Östigard (Napoli)
Midfielders: Fredrik Aursnes (Benfica), Patrick Berg (Bodo/Glimt), Sander Berge (Sheffield), Ola Brynhildsen (Molde), Mats Möller Daehli (Nürnberg), Mohamed Elyounoussi (Southampton), Ola Selvaag Solbakken (Roma), Morten Thorsby (Union Berlin), Kristian Thorstvedt (Sassuolo), Hugo Vegard Vetlesen (Bodo/Glimt) e Martin Odegaard (Arsenal)
Forwards: Alexander Sörloth (Real Sociedad) e Jörgen Strand Larsen (Celta de Vigo)
Coach: Stale Solbakken
Georgia squads
Goalkeepers: Örjan Nyland (RB Leipzig), Jacob Karlstrom (Molde FK) e Egil Selvik (Haugesund)
Defenders: Kristoffer Ajer (Brentford), Fredrik Björkan (Bodo/Glimt), Birger Meling (Rennes), Stian Rode Gregersen (Bordeaux), Andreas Hanche-Olsen (Mainz 05), Marcus Holmgren Pedersen (Feyenoord), Julian Ryerson (Borussia Dortmund), Stefan Strandberg (Valerenga) e Leo Östigard (Napoli)
Midfielders: Fredrik Aursnes (Benfica), Patrick Berg (Bodo/Glimt), Sander Berge (Sheffield), Ola Brynhildsen (Molde), Mats Möller Daehli (Nürnberg), Mohamed Elyounoussi (Southampton), Ola Selvaag Solbakken (Roma), Morten Thorsby (Union Berlin), Kristian Thorstvedt (Sassuolo), Hugo Vegard Vetlesen (Bodo/Glimt) e Martin Odegaard (Arsenal)
Forwards: Alexander Sörloth (Real Sociedad) e Jörgen Strand Larsen (Celta de Vigo)
Coach: Willy Sagnol
Lions
Cruisers
How do the qualifiers for EURO 2024 work?
Group A: Spain, Scotland, Norway, Georgia, Cyprus
Group B: Netherlands, France, Republic of Ireland, Greece, Gibraltar
Group C: Italy, England, Ukraine, North Macedonia, Malta
Group D: Croatia, Wales, Armenia, Turkey, Latvia
Group E: Poland, Czech Republic, Albania, Faroe Islands, Moldova
Group F Belgium, Austria, Sweden, Azerbaijan, Estonia
Group G Hungary, Serbia, Montenegro, Bulgaria, Lithuania
Group H: Denmark, Finland, Slovenia, Kazakhstan, Northern Ireland, San Marino
Group I: Switzerland, Israel, Romania, Kosovo, Belarus, Andorra
Group J: Portugal, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Luxembourg, Slovakia, Liechtenstein
Three of the 24 places in UEFA EURO 2024 will be determined by play-off places through the UEFA Nations League 2022/23, in accordance with the regulations .
Twelve teams will be selected based on their performance in the Nations League - nominally the group winners from Leagues A, B and C, but if they have already qualified, they will be replaced by the next highest ranked team in their league. If there are not enough unqualified teams in the same league, it will filter down to the next league, ending up in League D.
If you want to directly stream it: VIX+, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!