Georgia vs Norway: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Euro 2024 Qualifiers
Image: VAVEL Brazil

8:00 AMan hour ago

How and where to watch the Georgia vs Norway match live?

If you want to watch the game Georgia vs Norway live on TV, your options is: Fox Sports 2

If you want to directly stream it: VIX+, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

7:55 AMan hour ago

What time is Georgia vs Norway match for Euro 2024 Qualifiers?

This is the start time of the game Georgia vs Norway of 28th March 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 1 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Bolivia 12 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Brazil 1 pm: ESPN4, Star +

Chile 12 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Colombia 11 am: ESPN2, Star +

Ecuador 11  am: ESPN2, Star +

USA 12 pm ET: Fox Sports 2, VIX+, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com

Mexico 10 am: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Paraguay 12 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Peru 11 am: ESPN2, Star +

Uruguay 1 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Venezuela 12 pm: ESPN2, Star +

7:50 AMan hour ago

Norway squads

Goalkeepers: Örjan Nyland (RB Leipzig), Jacob Karlstrom (Molde FK) e Egil Selvik (Haugesund)

Defenders: Kristoffer Ajer (Brentford), Fredrik Björkan (Bodo/Glimt), Birger Meling (Rennes), Stian Rode Gregersen (Bordeaux), Andreas Hanche-Olsen (Mainz 05), Marcus Holmgren Pedersen (Feyenoord), Julian Ryerson (Borussia Dortmund), Stefan Strandberg (Valerenga) e Leo Östigard (Napoli)

Midfielders: Fredrik Aursnes (Benfica), Patrick Berg (Bodo/Glimt), Sander Berge (Sheffield), Ola Brynhildsen (Molde), Mats Möller Daehli (Nürnberg), Mohamed Elyounoussi (Southampton), Ola Selvaag Solbakken (Roma), Morten Thorsby (Union Berlin), Kristian Thorstvedt (Sassuolo), Hugo Vegard Vetlesen (Bodo/Glimt) e Martin Odegaard (Arsenal)

Forwards: Alexander Sörloth (Real Sociedad) e Jörgen Strand Larsen (Celta de Vigo)

Coach: Stale Solbakken

7:45 AMan hour ago

Georgia squads

Coach: Willy Sagnol

7:40 AMan hour ago

Lions

Differently, Norway has already played in the competition, however, the result was not the best. Without Erling Haaland, who was cut because of an adductor injury, the Lions lost 3-0 to Spain, last Saturday (25). With the result, the Norwegian team is in fifth place, due to the goal difference.
7:35 AMan hour ago

Cruisers

Georgia is coming from a friendly match against Mongolia, where they won 6-1. The Crusaders will be making their qualifying debut, and before that, their last official match was in the Nations League, when they faced Gibraltar in September 2022. The result was also in favor of the Georgians, who won 2-1.
7:30 AMan hour ago

How do the qualifiers for EURO 2024 work?

Euro 2024 will be hosted by Germany, which has already qualified as host and Russia currently suspended, the remaining 53 teams have been divided into ten groups: seven five-team groups and three six-team groups. The top two from each group qualify for the final round.

Group A: Spain, Scotland, Norway, Georgia, Cyprus

Group B: Netherlands, France, Republic of Ireland, Greece, Gibraltar

Group C: Italy, England, Ukraine, North Macedonia, Malta

Group D: Croatia, Wales, Armenia, Turkey, Latvia

Group E: Poland, Czech Republic, Albania, Faroe Islands, Moldova

Group F Belgium, Austria, Sweden, Azerbaijan, Estonia

Group G Hungary, Serbia, Montenegro, Bulgaria, Lithuania

Group H: Denmark, Finland, Slovenia, Kazakhstan, Northern Ireland, San Marino

Group I: Switzerland, Israel, Romania, Kosovo, Belarus, Andorra

Group J: Portugal, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Luxembourg, Slovakia, Liechtenstein

Three of the 24 places in UEFA EURO 2024 will be determined by play-off places through the UEFA Nations League 2022/23, in accordance with the regulations .

Twelve teams will be selected based on their performance in the Nations League - nominally the group winners from Leagues A, B and C, but if they have already qualified, they will be replaced by the next highest ranked team in their league. If there are not enough unqualified teams in the same league, it will filter down to the next league, ending up in League D.

Photo: Uefa

 

7:25 AM2 hours ago

Eye on the game

Georgia vs Norway live this Tuesday (28), at the AdjaraBet Arena at 12 pm ET, for the Euro 2024 Qualifiers. The match is valid for the 2th round of the competition.
7:20 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match: Georgia vs Norway Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
