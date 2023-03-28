Turkey vs Croatia: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Euro 2024 Qualifiers
Update Live Commentary
10:00 AM39 minutes ago

How and where to watch the Turkey vs Croatia match live?

If you want to watch the game Turkey vs Croatia live on TV, your options is: Fox Sports 1

If you want to directly stream it: VIX+, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, ViX

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

9:55 AM44 minutes ago

What time is Turkey vs Croatia match for Euro 2024 Qualifiers?

This is the start time of the game Turkey vs Croatia of 28th March 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 3:45 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Bolivia 2:45 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Brazil 3:45 pm: Star +, SporTV2

Chile 2:45 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Colombia 1:45 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Ecuador 1:45 pm: ESPN2, Star +

USA 2:45 pm ET: VIX+, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, ViX, Fox Sports 1

Mexico 12:45 pm: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Paraguay 1:45 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Peru 1:45 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Uruguay 3:45 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Venezuela 2:45 pm: ESPN2, Star +

9:50 AMan hour ago

Probable lineup for Croatia

Livakovic; Juranovic, Sutalo, Gvardiol, Sosa; Brozovic, Modric, Kovacic; Kramaric, Perisic, Livaja. 
9:45 AMan hour ago

The Burning

With remnants of the third-place World Cup qualification, Modric, Perisic, Kramaric, Brozovic and Gvardiol, Croatia drew with Wales, 1-1, in the first round of the competition. Thus, the Ardents share second place with one point.
9:40 AMan hour ago

Probable lineup for Turkey

Günok; Kabak, Demiral, Söyüncü; Bulut, Çalhanoglu, Kökçü, Kadıoglu; Ünder, Enes Ünal, Tosun.
9:35 AMan hour ago

The Rising Stars

Turkey opened with a come-from-behind victory over Armenia. After Kabak's own goal, Kökçü and Aktürkoglu secured the three points for the Rising Stars. An important score, which left the Turks in first place in group D.
9:30 AMan hour ago

How do the qualifiers for EURO 2024 work?

Euro 2024 will be hosted by Germany, which has already qualified as host and Russia currently suspended, the remaining 53 teams have been divided into ten groups: seven five-team groups and three six-team groups. The top two from each group qualify for the final round.

Group A: Spain, Scotland, Norway, Georgia, Cyprus

Group B: Netherlands, France, Republic of Ireland, Greece, Gibraltar

Group C: Italy, England, Ukraine, North Macedonia, Malta

Group D: Croatia, Wales, Armenia, Turkey, Latvia

Group E: Poland, Czech Republic, Albania, Faroe Islands, Moldova

Group F Belgium, Austria, Sweden, Azerbaijan, Estonia

Group G Hungary, Serbia, Montenegro, Bulgaria, Lithuania

Group H: Denmark, Finland, Slovenia, Kazakhstan, Northern Ireland, San Marino

Group I: Switzerland, Israel, Romania, Kosovo, Belarus, Andorra

Group J: Portugal, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Luxembourg, Slovakia, Liechtenstein

Three of the 24 places in UEFA EURO 2024 will be determined by play-off places through the UEFA Nations League 2022/23, in accordance with the regulations .

Twelve teams will be selected based on their performance in the Nations League - nominally the group winners from Leagues A, B and C, but if they have already qualified, they will be replaced by the next highest ranked team in their league. If there are not enough unqualified teams in the same league, it will filter down to the next league, ending up in League D.

Foto: Divulgação/Uefa
Photo: Uefa
9:25 AMan hour ago

Eye on the game

Turkey vs Croatia live this Tuesday (28), at the Timsah Arena at 2:45  pm ET, for the Euro 2024 Qualifiers. The match is valid for the 2th round of the competition.
9:20 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match: Turkey vs Croatia Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
