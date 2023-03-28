Turkey vs Croatia: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Euro 2024 Qualifiers

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Turkey vs Croatia match live?
What time is Turkey vs Croatia match for Euro 2024 Qualifiers?
Argentina 3:45 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Bolivia 2:45 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Brazil 3:45 pm: Star +, SporTV2
Chile 2:45 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Colombia 1:45 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Ecuador 1:45 pm: ESPN2, Star +
USA 2:45 pm ET: VIX+, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, ViX, Fox Sports 1
Mexico 12:45 pm: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Paraguay 1:45 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Peru 1:45 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Uruguay 3:45 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Venezuela 2:45 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Probable lineup for Croatia
The Burning
Probable lineup for Turkey
The Rising Stars
How do the qualifiers for EURO 2024 work?
Group A: Spain, Scotland, Norway, Georgia, Cyprus
Group B: Netherlands, France, Republic of Ireland, Greece, Gibraltar
Group C: Italy, England, Ukraine, North Macedonia, Malta
Group D: Croatia, Wales, Armenia, Turkey, Latvia
Group E: Poland, Czech Republic, Albania, Faroe Islands, Moldova
Group F Belgium, Austria, Sweden, Azerbaijan, Estonia
Group G Hungary, Serbia, Montenegro, Bulgaria, Lithuania
Group H: Denmark, Finland, Slovenia, Kazakhstan, Northern Ireland, San Marino
Group I: Switzerland, Israel, Romania, Kosovo, Belarus, Andorra
Group J: Portugal, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Luxembourg, Slovakia, Liechtenstein
Three of the 24 places in UEFA EURO 2024 will be determined by play-off places through the UEFA Nations League 2022/23, in accordance with the regulations .
Twelve teams will be selected based on their performance in the Nations League - nominally the group winners from Leagues A, B and C, but if they have already qualified, they will be replaced by the next highest ranked team in their league. If there are not enough unqualified teams in the same league, it will filter down to the next league, ending up in League D.
