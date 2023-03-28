Germany vs Belgium LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow Germany vs Belgium live in a friendly game
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Germany vs Belgium live stream for a friendly match, as well as the latest information from the RheinEnergieStadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Germany vs Belgium live in a friendly match?
If you want to watch Germany vs Belgium live on TV, your option is: Sky HD in Mexico.
If you want to watch Germany vs Belgium directly on streaming, you can tune in on: Blue To Go VE in Mexico and Star + in South America.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
RheinEnergieStadium
It is located in the city of Cologne in Germany, a very important state in the Bundesliga, home of the Cologne team, has a capacity for 50 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on January 31, 2004, a very nice stadium being one of the newest in German soccer, will be the stadium where Germany and Belgium will face each other in this international friendly that will close what will be this Fifa date in March, certainly a match expected by many with two teams that will give everything to get that victory that will give them peace of mind.
Other games tomorrow
Other friendly matches will be played tomorrow: Australia vs Ecuador, Japan vs Colombia, South Korea vs Uruguay, Bahrein vs Siria, Emiratos Arabes Unidos vs Tailandia, Usbekistan vs Venezuela, Armenia vs Chipre e Irán vs Kenia these are the most important in what will be the closing of this FIFA date.
What time is the Germany vs Belgium friendly match?
This is the kickoff time for the Germany vs Belgium match on March 28, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 PM on Star +
Bolivia: 2:45 PM on Star +
Brazil: 3:45 PM on Star +
Chile: 3:45 PM on Star +
Colombia: 1:45 PM on Star +
Ecuador: 1:45 PM on Star +
USA (ET): 2:45 PM on ViX +
Spain: 7:45 PM
Mexico: 12:45 PM on Sky HD and Blue To Go VE
Paraguay: 2:45 PM on Star +
Peru: 1:45 PM on Star +
Uruguay: 3:45 PM on Star +
Venezuela: 2:45 PM on Star +
Absences
Neither team has any suspended or injured players, so they will be able to count on a full roster for this match that will be full of intensity, goals and emotions.
Background
These two teams have a very important background, Germany has the advantage because it comes with a better motivation and will be the favorite to win this friendly match, but Belgium will seek to break the German streak and be the surprise tomorrow.
How does Belgium arrive?
On the other hand, Belgium comes from defeating Sweden 3-0 at the beginning of the qualifiers for the Euro 2024, they will face Germany with the intention of regaining confidence and finish this Fifa date undefeated, in this way the two teams arrive to this match that promises to be one of the most exciting with players of great quality in this friendly match.
How does Germany arrive?
Germany comes from defeating Peru 2-0, a match where the South Americans tried to be dangerous but in the end Germany's experience came to the fore and defeated Peru, they will face Belgium, a match that promises to be one of the best tomorrow with top level teams, the Germans will use their best players for this match.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Germany vs Belgium live stream, which is a friendly match. The match will take place at the RheinEnergieStadion, at 12:45 pm.