Japan vs Colombia Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match
Photo: FCF

12:00 AM11 minutes ago

Stay tuned for the Japan vs Colombia live stream

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Japan vs Colombia live, as well as the latest information from the Yodoko Sakura Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
11:55 PM16 minutes ago

How to watch Japan vs Colombia live?

The Japan vs Colombia match will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

11:50 PM21 minutes ago

What time is the Japan vs Colombia friendly match?

This is the kickoff time for the Japan vs Colombia match on March 28, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 7:20 AM
Bolivia: 6:20 AM
Brazil: 7:20 AM
Chile: 7:20 AM
Colombia: 5:20 AM on Caracol TV, Caracol Play, RCN TV and Deportes RCN En Vivo
Ecuador: 5:20 AM
USA (ET): 6:20 AM
Spain: 12:20 PM
Mexico: 5:20 AM
Paraguay: 6:20 AM
Peru: 5:20 AM
Uruguay: 7:20 AM
Venezuela: 6:20 AM
11:45 PM26 minutes ago

Squad- Colombia

11:40 PM31 minutes ago

Squad- Japan

11:35 PM36 minutes ago

History - Japan vs Colombia

These two teams have met five times. The statistics are in favor of Colombia, which has been victorious on three occasions, while Japan has won on one occasion, leaving a balance of one draw.
11:30 PM41 minutes ago

How is Colombia coming to this match?

Colombia continues with its renewal process under the guidance of Argentinean coach Nestor Lorenzo; this time it will have a tough test against Japan, a team that has been a regular participant in the orbital event and one of the main candidates to win in the competitions of its confederation.

Lorenzo needs these matches to get the machine in perfect shape, and for that, he must give the new players, who together with the most experienced players, will be in charge of qualifying the national team for the next orbital event.

11:25 PMan hour ago

How is Japan coming into this match?

After their good performance in the World Cup, Japan has started a new process led again by Hajime Moriyasu, the Japanese team began this process with a one-goal draw against Uruguay. Now they are looking to close this FIFA date with a victory against Colombia.  
11:20 PMan hour ago

The stadium

The Yodoko Sakura Stadium will be the venue for this international match between the local team and the Colombia national team. Located in the city of Osaka, it has a capacity of 24,481 spectators.
Photo: Shatei
11:15 PMan hour ago

Start of the broadcast

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the friendly match: Japan vs Colombia live!
My name is Mario Meza May and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo